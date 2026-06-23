8th Pay Commission May Revamp HRA Rules. Here's What Employees Are Demanding

With the 8th Pay Commission assessing submissions from various stakeholders, including employee unions and pensioner organisations, demands for an updated house-rent-allowance framework are gaining momentum.

The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) Staff Side has advocated several significant amendments, arguing that the existing structure no longer adequately reflects the realities of today's housing market.

According to a memorandum presented before the 8th Pay Commission, the current house-rent-allowance system has failed to keep pace with escalating rents and persistent inflation across several metropolitan regions. In response, employee bodies have recommended several measures aimed at addressing the gap.

Push to Align HRA With Real Housing Expenses

Employee representatives have urged the government to recalibrate HRA so that it more accurately mirrors real-world rental expenditure, reducing the disparity faced by central government staff in securing accommodation.

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Higher HRA Rates Proposed For Bigger Cities

Arguing that existing HRA rates no longer reflect prevailing rental markets, the Staff Side has proposed a fresh population-driven framework. The recommendation seeks HRA of 40% of basic pay for cities with more than 50 lakh residents, 35% for urban centres housing between 5 lakh and 50 lakh people, and 30% for locations with populations below 5 lakh.

Inflation-Responsive HRA

Employee representatives have suggested that HRA should be indexed to dearness allowance so that it adjusts in tandem with inflation. They maintain that a DA-linked structure would help preserve the real value of housing support over the long term.

Periodic Revision Of City Categories

With many cities witnessing significant growth in both population and living expenses, the Staff Side has urged authorities to conduct a review of city classifications at five-year intervals. According to the proposal, periodic reviews would help ensure that allowance structures remain relevant to prevailing conditions.

HRA Benefit For Retired Employees

The Staff Side has proposed that pensioners should also be eligible for house-rent-allowance, highlighting the financial strain faced by retirees who continue to live in rented accommodation. The recommendation is aimed at easing the burden of housing expenses in retirement.

Employee representatives have highlighted the growing mismatch between HRA rates and the realities of rising accommodation costs, noting that inflation has steadily eroded the value of housing support.

If approved, the recommendations could play a key role in reshaping housing-related benefits under the 8th Pay Commission and easing financial pressures on employees and pensioners alike.

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