8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Among Four Core Demands As Submission Window Shuts

With the deadline for stakeholder submissions now over, the 8th Pay Commission has completed the initial phase of consultations and feedback collection. The panel will now examine proposals submitted by employee unions, pensioner associations and government departments before moving towards the next stage of deliberations.

Among the key issued emerged for discussion include, the formula for minimum basic pay, the fitment factor, merger of Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay, and pension reforms.

Demand For New Basic Pay Formula

One of the most closely watched demands concerns the methodology used to determine minimum basic pay. Employee organisations have argued that the existing framework is based on outdated consumption patterns and no longer reflects the expenditure realities of present-day households.

In its memorandum, the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) said the current wage structure “does not reflect the realities of contemporary family needs”. The federation pointed to rising spending on healthcare, education, housing, digital connectivity, transportation and elderly care.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Will Your Gratuity Increase? Here's What We Know So Far

AINPSEF has also sought an expansion of the existing three-consumption-unit model to five units, arguing that “the existing three consumption units no longer represent the actual dependency burden of a government employee in present social conditions.”

Fitment Factor Debate Intensifies

The fitment factor — the multiplier used to convert existing basic pay into the revised pay matrix — remains another major area of contention.

Several employee associations have sought a fitment factor of 3.83, arguing that the 7th Pay Commission's multiplier of 2.57 has been eroded by inflation and rising living costs.

However, the Indian Railway Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) has proposed a differentiated approach, stating that a uniform multiplier fails to address pay disparities across grades and contributes to “pay compression”.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Railway Union Proposes Five Fitment Factor Formula; Salaries Can Rise 192%-338%

Push For DA Merger

Employee representatives have also reiterated demands for merging Dearness Allowance with basic pay before implementing revised salary structures.

With DA currently at 60%, unions contend that accumulated inflation should be fully factored into the new pay scales.

OPS Versus NPS Debate Continues

Pension reform remains a contentious issue before the commission. While AINPSEF has renewed its demand for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), other employee groups have called for stronger safeguards under the National Pension System (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).The 8th Pay Commission is expected to hold further consultations with stakeholders before finalising its recommendations.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Decoding The Push For Rs 75-Lakh Gratuity Ceiling And New Payout Formula

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.