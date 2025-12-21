Nifty In Technical Charts: More Of The Same

In the two rows of stocks shown, note that the signals have been shown across the week. VEDL has been on the bullish signal list for six sessions, while SRF has been there for five sessions. Across six sessions, VEDL rose around 1 % while SRF rose 3.5% in five sessions. Similarly, PowerIndia lost 8.5% in a couple of sessions, while Cummins lost 3.8% over a couple of sessions.

Point here is that if you use the right tool set and have the right kind of approach, there is still a lot of money to be made in the market. Softwares like Neotrader are designed to identify such opportunities in the market and once you develop the trust and faith that yes, such identification is possible, then markets will pose us no problems.

I must confess to a good week because VEDL and PowerIndia are stocks that I traded (among others) during the week and those turned out rather nice. At the end of the week, I still remain long in SRF, given that its chart is now an improved one.

The problem is that most people think that the chart is the ultimate implementation tool for trading. It is not. You need proper alerts of certain actions to be taken in certain scrips (from the entire list) and then guidance on how they are to be traded. Once we get that information in time, then we can take a look at the chart to see what the potential can be.

Understand therefore, that charts are actually addendums to a super scanning software. And, it is not as though scanners will do the trick, for every charting package has some kind of scanners built in. Those do just some 10% of the job of a listing. The real deal lies in the ability to take the output of a scan, run it through some AI enabled engines to come up with a Master List. That is what Neotrader does.

I created Neotrader for my own use, first, and now make it available to the general public. If it interests you, give my office a shout.

Why did I bring this up this week? Because there is this feeling among a lot of people that shorting straddles and strangles is a route to consistent profit making. Furthest from the truth, if you ask me. Most traders who attempt this are uneducated in the art of trading options (especially short) and lap up a lot of bilge served out of YouTube and build their castles.

With short options, it requires good expertise to control the risks. With Neotrader, your risk is always under control because it is well defined in advance. Charts are great aids in helping one track an executed trade but very difficult to use as a primary generator of trade ideas.

OK, now after all that marketing plug, back to analysis.

The event of the week-much anticipated though was the Bank of Japan raising rates. Chart 3 is Japan's 10-year yield. The era of free money from Japan is truly over now, it appears. For the past three decades, the world has fed on cheap Yen, creating the famous "carry trades" on almost everything!