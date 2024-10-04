PM Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai Metro 3, Infra Projects In Thane On Oct. 5; Here's The Full Schedule
Around 4 p.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 32,800 crore in Thane.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Saturday to launch several development initiatives costing over Rs 56,000 crore, his office has said.
The PMO said Friday that Modi will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community, in Washim, and launch projects worth Rs 23,300 crore related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector.
Later in the day, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 32,800 crore in Thane.
Here's all you need to know about PM Modi's Maharashtra visit:
PM Modi's Visit To Washim
Around 11.15 a.m., he will offer prayers at Jagdamba Mata Temple in Poharadevi. Post this, he will pay tribute to the 'samadhis' of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj in Washim.
Around 11.30 a.m., he is scheduled to inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum to celebrate the rich heritage of the Banjara community.
He will then launch several initiatives for the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth Rs 23,300 crore.
"In line with his commitment to empower farmers, Prime Minister will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers. With the 18th instalment release, the total funds released to farmers under PM-KISAN will be around Rs 3.45 lakh crore. Further, Prime Minister will also launch the 5th instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana disbursing about Rs 2,000 crore," the PMO stated.
He will dedicate over 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) amounting to Rs 1,920 crore, which comprises custom hiring centres, primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage projects, post-harvest management projects among others.
He will dedicate to the nation 9,200 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).
PM Modi is to launch the unified genomic chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology.
"This initiative aims to increase availability of sex-sorted semen at an affordable price to farmers and reduce the cost by around Rs 200 per dose. Unified Genomic Chip, GAUCHIP, for indigenous cattle and MAHISHCHIP for buffaloes, have been developed along with genotyping services. With the implementation of genomic selection, young high-quality bulls can be identified at an early age," the PMO stated.
He will dedicate five solar parks with a capacity of 19MW across the state under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0.
During this programme, he will honour beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.
PM Modi Thane And Mumbai Visit Details
Around 4 p.m., he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 32,800 crore in Thane. He will then head to the BKC Metro station to flag off the first phase of Metro Line-3 between BKC and Aarey JVLR around 6 p.m. He will travel in the metro through BKC and Santacruz stations.
Of the 10 stations of Metro 3, nine are underground. The Rs 14,120-crore metro line will connect Mumbai city and the suburbs. A completely operational line 3 can transport almost 12 lakh passengers daily.
In Thane, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail project, which is budgeted for around Rs 12,200 crore. The 29-km-long project comprises 20 elevated and two underground stations. The infrastructure project will meet the increasing transportation needs of Thane, and make way for a major industrial and commercial hub in the state.
He will lay the foundation stone for the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anandnagar in Thane pegged at Rs 3,310 crore. The project will ensure smooth connectivity between South Mumbai and Thane.
He will also lay the foundation stone for Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) Phase-1 which is a Rs 2,550-crore worth project. This project includes construction of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses and integrated utility infrastructure.
PM Modi is also slated to lay the foundation stone for the new Thane Municipal Corporation building, expected to cost around Rs 700 crore.