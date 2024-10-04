PM Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai Metro 3, Infra Projects In Thane On Oct. 5; Here's The Full Schedule

Around 11.15 a.m., he will offer prayers at Jagdamba Mata Temple in Poharadevi. Post this, he will pay tribute to the 'samadhis' of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj in Washim.

Around 11.30 a.m., he is scheduled to inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum to celebrate the rich heritage of the Banjara community.

He will then launch several initiatives for the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth Rs 23,300 crore.

"In line with his commitment to empower farmers, Prime Minister will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers. With the 18th instalment release, the total funds released to farmers under PM-KISAN will be around Rs 3.45 lakh crore. Further, Prime Minister will also launch the 5th instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana disbursing about Rs 2,000 crore," the PMO stated.

He will dedicate over 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) amounting to Rs 1,920 crore, which comprises custom hiring centres, primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage projects, post-harvest management projects among others.

He will dedicate to the nation 9,200 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

PM Modi is to launch the unified genomic chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology.

"This initiative aims to increase availability of sex-sorted semen at an affordable price to farmers and reduce the cost by around Rs 200 per dose. Unified Genomic Chip, GAUCHIP, for indigenous cattle and MAHISHCHIP for buffaloes, have been developed along with genotyping services. With the implementation of genomic selection, young high-quality bulls can be identified at an early age," the PMO stated.

He will dedicate five solar parks with a capacity of 19MW across the state under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0.

During this programme, he will honour beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.