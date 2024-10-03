Thane Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On October 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Thane on Friday for an event pertaining to the Maharashtra government's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana and Women's Empowerment Mission.

A flagship scheme of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government, Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched earlier this year. Under this scheme, the government pays Rs 1,500 per month to women whose annual household income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Women Empowerment Mission, launched in October last year by the Shinde government, aims to bring all schemes of the state and Union governments relating to socio-economic development of women onto one platform.