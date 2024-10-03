Thane Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On October 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Thane on Friday for an event pertaining to the Maharashtra government's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana and Women's Empowerment Mission.
A flagship scheme of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government, Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched earlier this year. Under this scheme, the government pays Rs 1,500 per month to women whose annual household income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh.
The Women Empowerment Mission, launched in October last year by the Shinde government, aims to bring all schemes of the state and Union governments relating to socio-economic development of women onto one platform.
Ahead of the PM's visit, Thane police issued a traffic advisory cautioning citizens about restrictions and road closures till Friday. The advisory was shared on Platform X.
According to the advisory, the following areas have been declared as 'No Parking' zones:
1. Titan Hospital to Dmart Service Road
2. Waghbil Naka to Anandnagar Naka
Thane-Ghodbunder Road: Entry closed for all types of vehicles going from Titan Hospital to Dmart via service road.
Alternative Route: Main road from Ovala signal to go from Titan Hospital to Dmart via Kasarvadvali, Anandnagar, under Waghbil Bridge to the desired destination.
Ghodbunder-Thane Road: Entry closed for all types of vehicles going from Waghbil Naka to Ovala via the service road.
Alternative routes: To reach the desired destination, vehicles can proceed from Waghbil Naka towards Anandnagar and Kasarwadvali via TJSB Bank Chowk, Children's Traffic Park.
Vehicles can proceed from Waghbil Naka to Ovala under the Waghbil Bridge on the main road to the desired destination.
These traffic control notifications are not applicable for police vehicles, ambulance, fire brigade, oxygen gas vehicles, green corridors, and other essential service vehicles.
(With PTI inputs)