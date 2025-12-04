Business NewsNationalMumbai News: Fire Erupts On 28th Floor Of Kandivali High-Rise | Watch Video
Mumbai News: Fire Erupts On 28th Floor Of Kandivali High-Rise | Watch Video

The blaze was reported at the Gokul Concorde building at 7.54 pm. The cause of the fire was unknown.

04 Dec 2025, 07:20 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
The blaze was reported at the Gokul Concorde building at 7.54 p.m. (Photo: Screengrab from visuals posted by PTI)
A fire broke out on the 28th floor of a 36-storey residential building in Mumbai suburb of Kandivali (East) on Wednesday, but no injuries were reported in the blaze, civic officials said.

The blaze was reported at the Gokul Concorde building at 7.54 p.m., they said, adding a cause was not yet known.

At least four fire engines, other vehicles and equipment of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) were dispatched to the spot and the blaze was doused after two-and-a-half hours of efforts, a civic official said.

Along with Fire Brigade teams, Mumbai police, Adani Electricity personnel, a '108' service ambulance and local Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward staff were mobilised at the spot.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, furniture and other materials in a flat on the 28th floor of the 36-storey residential structure, according to the official.

"No one was injured in the blaze," the official said.

