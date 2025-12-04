Mumbai News: Fire Erupts On 28th Floor Of Kandivali High-Rise | Watch Video

A fire broke out on the 28th floor of a 36-storey residential building in Mumbai suburb of Kandivali (East) on Wednesday, but no injuries were reported in the blaze, civic officials said.

The blaze was reported at the Gokul Concorde building at 7.54 p.m., they said, adding a cause was not yet known.

At least four fire engines, other vehicles and equipment of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) were dispatched to the spot and the blaze was doused after two-and-a-half hours of efforts, a civic official said.