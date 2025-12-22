IndiGo Expands Rs 10,000 Voucher Relief Post December Disruptions — Check Details And Eligibility

Weeks after widespread flight cancellations left thousands of passengers stranded across Indian airports, IndiGo has expanded the scope of its relief and clarified its compensation process. The airline announced it will extend the Rs 10,000 'gesture of care' vouchers to those affected by the December travel disruption and detailed how passengers will be contacted and compensated.

The updated announcement comes after operational disruptions between Dec. 3 and Dec. 5, following flight cancellations and delays that were attributed to a mix of newly imposed norms, crew rostering, technical issues and weather conditions, caused severe congestion at major airports across the country.