IndiGo Expands Rs 10,000 Voucher Relief Post December Disruptions — Check Details And Eligibility
The vouchers are part of its 'gesture of care' initiative and will be issued to customers travelling on flights that it has internally identified as having faced the worst disruptions.
Weeks after widespread flight cancellations left thousands of passengers stranded across Indian airports, IndiGo has expanded the scope of its relief and clarified its compensation process. The airline announced it will extend the Rs 10,000 'gesture of care' vouchers to those affected by the December travel disruption and detailed how passengers will be contacted and compensated.
The updated announcement comes after operational disruptions between Dec. 3 and Dec. 5, following flight cancellations and delays that were attributed to a mix of newly imposed norms, crew rostering, technical issues and weather conditions, caused severe congestion at major airports across the country.
What Is The Fresh IndiGo Update
IndiGo has confirmed that it is extending its Rs 10,000 travel voucher programme to passengers who were severely impacted and stranded between noon on Dec. 3 and the end of day on Dec. 5. The airline said the vouchers are part of its 'gesture of care' initiative and will be issued to customers travelling on flights that it has internally identified as having faced the worst disruptions.
The update was shared by the airline on X on Dec. 21, expanding on an earlier announcement made on Dec. 11.
Who Is Eligible, And Who Isn’t
Eligibility is not universal. IndiGo has clarified that not every delayed or cancelled booking during the period will qualify.
The Rs 10,000 voucher will be extended only to:
-Passengers travelling on identified flights that were severely disrupted
-Customers who were stranded or heavily impacted at airports between Dec. 3 (from noon onward) and Dec. 5.
The airline has not publicly shared a list of qualifying flights, noting that eligibility is based on its internal assessment of disruption severity.
When Will Passengers Hear From IndiGo?
IndiGo said it will begin reaching out to eligible customers from Dec. 26 onward. For passengers who booked tickets directly through the airline’s website or app, the process is expected to be faster as contact details are already available.
“Our teams will take care of the rest of the process and ensure this is completed smoothly,” the airline said, adding that affected passengers do not need to take any immediate action if their contact details are on record.
Tickets Booked Via Travel Apps Or Agents
For customers who booked through online travel agencies or offline agents, IndiGo is coordinating with those platforms to obtain passenger contact details.
Once the information is received, the airline says it will reach out directly to customers and extend the same Rs 10,000 voucher. This step had earlier been flagged as a bottleneck, given that many stranded passengers had booked via third-party platforms.
What If No One Contacts You?
IndiGo has acknowledged that some eligible customers may still fall through the cracks. To address this, the airline will launch a dedicated webpage from January 1, 2026.
Passengers who believe they are eligible, but have not been contacted by then will be able to submit their journey details through this portal for review. The airline has said its teams will assess these claims and follow up accordingly.
How The Voucher Can Be Used
As announced earlier, the Rs 10,000 voucher can be redeemed for any future IndiGo flight and will remain valid for 12 months from the date of issue. It is not restricted to specific routes or fare classes.
Crucially, the Rs 10,000 voucher is in addition to compensation that airlines are required to pay under government rules, which range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the nature and length of the disruption.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will monitor whether compensation reaches passengers, while the civil aviation ministry will track complaints through its Air Seva grievance portal.
For passengers still waiting for closure, the coming weeks — and the January 1 portal — will determine whether IndiGo’s expanded relief translates into timely payouts on the ground.