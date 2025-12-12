IndiGo Commits Rs 500 Crore Compensation For Passengers Hit By Flight Chaos

IndiGo on Friday said it has estimated a cumulative compensation cost of more than Rs 500 crore for passengers affected by the flight chaos last week.

This compensation will be rolled out for passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time, according to a note issued by the airline.

The statement came a day after IndiGo announced Rs 10,000 travel vouchers for passengers who were “severely impacted” during the operational meltdown between Dec. 5 and 7.

In its latest statement, the airline said it is currently in the process of identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at the airports on Dec. 3, 4 and 5. "We will be reaching out to all such customers in January so that compensation can be extended smoothly," it said.

"At this stage, our primary focus through December 2025 is ensuring that all refunds for affected customers are processed efficiently, expeditiously, and with the utmost urgency. Most of them have already been completed, and the remaining ones will reflect shortly," the embattled carrier added.