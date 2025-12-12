IndiGo Compensatory Travel Vouchers Worth Rs 10,000: Who Is Eligible, And How To Claim?

Yes. IndiGo confirmed that refunds for cancelled flights have already been initiated and mostly processed. The Rs 10,000 voucher is an additional gesture for those stranded or heavily affected. Furthermore, as per DGCA guidelines, passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure will receive compensation ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 based on block time.

The voucher will be valid for 12 months. DGCA-mandated compensation will continue to depend on the flight’s block time.

IndiGo operates around 2,000 flights daily and has nearly 5,100 pilots employed. In the first week of December, the airline was forced to cancel over 2,000 flights due to crew shortages. This followed the implementation of new flight duty norms by the central government, which required airlines to cut down on night duties and total flight hours for crew.