IndiGo Compensatory Travel Vouchers Worth Rs 10,000: Who Is Eligible, And How To Claim?
While specific criteria were not disclosed, IndiGo has asked affected passengers to contact them directly.
IndiGo has announced a Rs 10,000 travel voucher for passengers who were “severely impacted” during the operational meltdown between December 5 and 7. The airline confirmed this in a press release on Thursday, December 11, adding that refunds have already been processed.
“IndiGo sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to customers travelling on December 3, 4, and 5, 2025, many of whom faced long waits at congested airports. Passengers identified as severely impacted will receive travel coupons worth Rs 10,000, valid for one year,” the statement said.
Who Is Eligible For IndiGo’s Rs 10,000 Voucher?
The airline stated that the voucher applies to customers “severely impacted” during the disruption from December 5–7. While specific criteria were not disclosed, IndiGo has asked affected passengers to contact them directly.
How To Claim The Voucher?
Customers can email customer.experience@goindigo.in to claim their voucher. Even if the booking was made through a third-party app, passengers should reach out directly for assistance.
Is The Voucher In Addition To Refunds?
Yes. IndiGo confirmed that refunds for cancelled flights have already been initiated and mostly processed. The Rs 10,000 voucher is an additional gesture for those stranded or heavily affected. Furthermore, as per DGCA guidelines, passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure will receive compensation ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 based on block time.
The voucher will be valid for 12 months. DGCA-mandated compensation will continue to depend on the flight’s block time.
IndiGo operates around 2,000 flights daily and has nearly 5,100 pilots employed. In the first week of December, the airline was forced to cancel over 2,000 flights due to crew shortages. This followed the implementation of new flight duty norms by the central government, which required airlines to cut down on night duties and total flight hours for crew.