IndiGo Flight Disruptions: Open Letter From Pilots Alleging 'Planning Failure' Behind Chaos Goes Viral

An 'open letter' from IndiGo pilots, cabin crew and ground staff has gone viral on social media amid large-scale flight cancellations resulting in chaos across several airports in the country. So far, more than 500 flights have been cancelled, leaving passengers stranded at various airports.

In the letter, employees claim that the recent chaos "was not just an operational failure, it was a failure of planning and frontline protection." According to them, while airports saw scenes of frustration and confusion, it was the staff at check-in counters, boarding gates and inside aircraft who bore the brunt of passenger anger.

The signatories said that key decisions were taken far from where the impact was most visible. “Across airports, it was employees who faced passenger anger, public blame, and personal abuse, while strategic decisions remained distant from their consequences,” the letter states.