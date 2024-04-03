Government Allows Additional 10,000 Tonnes Of Onion Exports To UAE

The government on Wednesday allowed an additional 10,000 tonnes of onion exports to the UAE through the National Cooperative Exports Ltd.
The government last month permitted shipments of 14,400 tonnes to the UAE.
"Exports of additional 10,000 tonnes of onions... to UAE through NCEL over and above the quota notified vide DGFT notification...dated March 1, 2024, is allowed," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.
Though onion exports are banned, the government allows specified quantities of shipments to friendly nations on their requests.
India exported 9.75 lakh tonnes of onions between Apr. 1, 2023 and Aug. 4, 2023. The top three importing countries in value terms were Bangladesh, Malaysia and the UAE.