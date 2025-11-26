Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Pay Tribute To Martyrs On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Anniversary
As many as 166 people lost their lives and over 300 were injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of Mumbai on Nov. 26, 2008.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Mumbai terror attack in 2008.
I offer my humble tributes to the brave sons of India and innocent citizens who lost their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Their courage and sacrifice will forever remain etched in our nationâs memory.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 26, 2025
à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤µà¤°à¥à¤² à¤¦à¤¹à¤¶à¤¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥ à¤¹à¤²à¥à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤£à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾â¦ pic.twitter.com/sTtDwHqAvM
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Ashish Shelar also paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner's Office in south Mumbai, where senior police officials were also present.
à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤µà¤° à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥¨à¥¬/à¥§à¥§ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¡ à¤¦à¤¹à¤¶à¤¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥ à¤¹à¤²à¥à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤²à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯, à¤§à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤ªà¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤°à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¦à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤° à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥, à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤µ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤µà¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤¦à¤¹à¤¶à¤¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¶à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¬à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤²à¤¾, à¤µà¥à¤³à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¸à¤à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤£à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥. à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥â¦ pic.twitter.com/ESnGngKFN9— Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 26, 2025
Family members of the policemen who lost their lives during the terror attack, also paid tributes to the martyrs.
As many as 166 people lost their lives and over 300 were injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of Mumbai on Nov. 26, 2008.
Ten armed militants from the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered the city via the sea and carried out a series of coordinated attacks across multiple high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST Railway Station, and Nariman House.
The attacks prompted global condemnation and led to significant changes in India's counter-terrorism measures.