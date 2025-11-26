Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Pay Tribute To Martyrs On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Anniversary

Business NewsNationalDevendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Pay Tribute To Martyrs On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Anniversary
As many as 166 people lost their lives and over 300 were injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of Mumbai on Nov. 26, 2008.

26 Nov 2025, 03:29 PM IST i
A man walks past a mural depicting the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, left, and Trident hotel, the sites of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, on the eve of the anniversary of the gruesome incident, in Mumbai. (Photo: Kunal Patil/PTI)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Mumbai terror attack in 2008.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Ashish Shelar also paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner's Office in south Mumbai, where senior police officials were also present.

Family members of the policemen who lost their lives during the terror attack, also paid tributes to the martyrs.

Ten armed militants from the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered the city via the sea and carried out a series of coordinated attacks across multiple high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST Railway Station, and Nariman House.

The attacks prompted global condemnation and led to significant changes in India's counter-terrorism measures.

