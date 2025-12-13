BMC Inviting E-Tender For Development Of Mumbadevi Temple Area: Deputy CM Shinde

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in the process of inviting e-tender for the development of Mumbadevi temple premises on the lines of Mahakal corridor in Ujjain, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in the legislative council, Shinde said the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee has given its 'no-objection' to the plan.

"The remaining work of this development project is now in its final phase, and after receiving instructions from the Municipal Commissioner, the process of e-tenders for the project work has been started," he said.

In 2023, when Shinde was chief minister, he had announced that the area around the historic Mumbadevi temple in south Mumbai will be developed in an integrated and holistic manner and a redevelopment authority would be set up for the purpose.

Mumbadevi is considered to be the patron deity of Mumbai. The city derives its name from Goddess Mumbadevi.