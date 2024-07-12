"Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to change the British-era names of seven suburban railway stations in Mumbai. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde..These stations are located on the Western, Central and Harbour lines of Mumbai's suburban network operated by the Central Railway and the Western Railway.Names of most stations on the Mumbai local train network are in English, and it has been argued that they carry a colonial legacy..As per the resolution, the following stations will be renamed:Currey Road station will be renamed LalbaugSandhurst Road will be renamed DongriMarine Lines will be renamed MumbadeviCharni Road will be renamed GirgaonCotton Green station will be renamed KalachowkiDockyard Road will be renamed Mazgaon King's Circle will be renamed Tirthankar ParswanathThe renaming of Sandhurst Road will be effective on the Central Line as well as the Harbour Line..Local train stations have undergone a rechristening earlier too: The iconic Victoria Terminus (VT) was renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).Elphinstone Road was renamed Prabhadevi. The city itself also got a name change in 1995, from Bombay to Mumbai, after Shiv Sena came to power. Mumbai is a tribute to goddess Mumbadevi..In 2023, the Mumbai unit of the Congress urged the Maharashtra government to rename the Dadar railway station Chaityabhoomi.In March 2023, a delegation of the Thane Zilla Patrakar Sangh, a local journalists' organisation met the CM and requested him to take up the issue of renaming Mumbai Central Railway station as Nana Shankarsheth station.(with PTI inputs)"