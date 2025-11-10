Business NewsNationalBanaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Booking Begins: Check Timetable, Ticket Price And Route
ADVERTISEMENT

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Booking Begins: Check Timetable, Ticket Price And Route

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will cut travel time by approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes compared to the existing special trains.

10 Nov 2025, 01:31 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat
(Photo soure: Indian Railways)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi on Saturday, one of the four new Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting routes across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, and Karnataka to heritage sites, economic centers, and pilgrimage hubs.

The launch of the latest set of Vande Bharat trains marks a key step in improving regional connectivity and providing faster, more comfortable travel options for passengers on Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

Indian Railways highlighted the benefits of the Banaras-Khajuraho link, which will help connect the spiritual city of Varanasi to the UNESCO Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express Train Number

Train Number 26505: Khajurao to Banaras

Train Number 26506: Banaras to Khajurao

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat: Distance, Travel Time, Number of Stoppages

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will cut travel time by approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes compared to the existing special trains.

The 469km journey of the Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will bring travel time down to 7 hours 55 minutes. The train will depart early morning from Banaras and will make five halts before reaching Khajuraho in the afternoon. The train will run six days a week (except Thursday).

This new connection links some of India’s most significant religious and cultural sites, including Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. 

26506 Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express Timetable

As per the IRCTC app, train Number 26506 will start from Banaras at 5:15 a.m. and will halt at Vindhyachal, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Banda and Mahoba Junction before reaching Khajuraho Junction at 1:10 p.m.

26505 Khajuraho-Banaras Vande Bharat Express Timetable

As per the IRCTC app, train Number 26505 will start from Khajuraho Junction at 3:20 p.m. and will halt at Mahoba Junction, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction, and Vindhyachal before reaching Banaras at 11:10 p.m.

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Ticket Prices

The 26505 Vande Bharat Express ticket price from Banaras to Khajuraho is approximately Rs 1,330 for the AC Chair Car (CC) and Rs 2,405 for the Executive Chair Car (EC). These prices include catering charges.

The 26506 Vande Bharat Express ticket price from Khajuraho to Banaras is approximately Rs 1,400 for the AC Chair Car (CC) and Rs 2,470 for the Executive Chair Car (EC).

*fares are inclusive of catering charges. Ticket Price from IRCTC.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT