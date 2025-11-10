Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Booking Begins: Check Timetable, Ticket Price And Route

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi on Saturday, one of the four new Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting routes across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, and Karnataka to heritage sites, economic centers, and pilgrimage hubs.

The launch of the latest set of Vande Bharat trains marks a key step in improving regional connectivity and providing faster, more comfortable travel options for passengers on Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

Indian Railways highlighted the benefits of the Banaras-Khajuraho link, which will help connect the spiritual city of Varanasi to the UNESCO Heritage Site of Khajuraho.