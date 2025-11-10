Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check Timetable, Ticket Price And Route

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi on Saturday, one of the four new Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting routes across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, and Karnataka to heritage sites, economic centers, and pilgrimage hubs.

The launch of the latest set of Vande Bharat trains marks a key step in improving regional connectivity and providing faster, more comfortable travel options for passengers on Firozpur-Delhi, Ernakulam-Bengaluru, Banaras-Khajuraho, and Lucknow-Saharanpur routes.

Indian Railways highlighted the benefits of the Firozpur-Delhi link, which will provide fast connectivity between Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. It will also boost trade and tourism between Punjab and Delhi.