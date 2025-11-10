Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check Timetable, Ticket Price And Route

Business NewsNationalFirozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check Timetable, Ticket Price And Route
The 487 km journey of the Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will bring travel time down to 6 hours 40 minutes. Here are all the details, including the fare, stoppages, and more.

10 Nov 2025, 03:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vande Bharat to get new upgrades on the back of rising demands. (Image: Vande Bharat Image/ Indian Railways)</p></div>
Vande Bharat to get new upgrades on the back of rising demands. (Image: Vande Bharat Image/ Indian Railways)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi on Saturday, one of the four new Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting routes across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, and Karnataka to heritage sites, economic centers, and pilgrimage hubs.

The launch of the latest set of Vande Bharat trains marks a key step in improving regional connectivity and providing faster, more comfortable travel options for passengers on Firozpur-Delhi, Ernakulam-Bengaluru, Banaras-Khajuraho, and Lucknow-Saharanpur routes.

Indian Railways highlighted the benefits of the Firozpur-Delhi link, which will provide fast connectivity between Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. It will also boost trade and tourism between Punjab and Delhi.

Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train Number

Train Number 26462: Firozpur to Delhi

Train Number 26461: Delhi to Firozpur

Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat: Distance, Travel Time, Number of Stoppages

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will cut travel time by around 1 hour compared to the existing special trains.

The 487 km journey of the Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will bring travel time down to 6 hours 40 minutes. The train will depart in the morning and will make seven halts before reaching Delhi at afternoon. The train will run six days a week (except Wednesday).

26462 Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Timetable

As per the IRCTC app, train Number 26462 will depart from Firozpur Cantt Jn at 7:55 a.m. and will halt at Faridkot, Bathinda Junction, Dhuri Junction, Patiala, Ambala Junction, Kurukshetra Junction and Panipat Junction before reaching Delhi at 2:35 p.m.

26461 Delhi-Firozpur Vande Bharat Express Timetable

As per the IRCTC app, train Number 26461 will depart from Old Delhi at 4:00 p.m. and will halt at Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Patiala, Dhuri, Bathinda, and Faridkot before reaching Firozpur at 10:35 p.m.

Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Ticket Prices

The 26462 Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express ticket price from Firozpur Cant to Delhi is Rs 1,415 for the AC Chair Car (CC) and Rs 2,520 for the Executive Chair Car (EC). These prices include catering charges.

The 26461 Delhi-Firozpur Vande Bharat Express ticket price from Delhi to Firozpur is Rs 1,360 for the AC Chair Car (CC) and Rs 2,470 for the Executive Chair Car (EC).

*Fares are inclusive of catering charges-Ticket Price from IRCTC.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
