Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check Timetable, Ticket Price And Route
The 487 km journey of the Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will bring travel time down to 6 hours 40 minutes. Here are all the details, including the fare, stoppages, and more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi on Saturday, one of the four new Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting routes across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, and Karnataka to heritage sites, economic centers, and pilgrimage hubs.
The launch of the latest set of Vande Bharat trains marks a key step in improving regional connectivity and providing faster, more comfortable travel options for passengers on Firozpur-Delhi, Ernakulam-Bengaluru, Banaras-Khajuraho, and Lucknow-Saharanpur routes.
Indian Railways highlighted the benefits of the Firozpur-Delhi link, which will provide fast connectivity between Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. It will also boost trade and tourism between Punjab and Delhi.
Connecting Punjab to the Nationâs Capital with Speed & Style! The FirozpurâDelhi Vande Bharat Express enhances regional connectivity and comfort.#VandeBharatExpress #ModernRailways #Vikasit_Banaras@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/jEg36wumbb— East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) November 8, 2025
Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train Number
Train Number 26462: Firozpur to Delhi
Train Number 26461: Delhi to Firozpur
Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat: Distance, Travel Time, Number of Stoppages
The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will cut travel time by around 1 hour compared to the existing special trains.
The 487 km journey of the Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will bring travel time down to 6 hours 40 minutes. The train will depart in the morning and will make seven halts before reaching Delhi at afternoon. The train will run six days a week (except Wednesday).
à¤«à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°-à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤µà¤à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¤à¥à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤ªà¤à¤à¤¾à¤¬ à¤¸à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥ à¤ à¤¬ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤¤à¥à¤à¤¼, à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤®à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯à¤!#VandeBharatExpress pic.twitter.com/HfJKMJWmHR— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 7, 2025
26462 Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Timetable
As per the IRCTC app, train Number 26462 will depart from Firozpur Cantt Jn at 7:55 a.m. and will halt at Faridkot, Bathinda Junction, Dhuri Junction, Patiala, Ambala Junction, Kurukshetra Junction and Panipat Junction before reaching Delhi at 2:35 p.m.
26461 Delhi-Firozpur Vande Bharat Express Timetable
As per the IRCTC app, train Number 26461 will depart from Old Delhi at 4:00 p.m. and will halt at Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Patiala, Dhuri, Bathinda, and Faridkot before reaching Firozpur at 10:35 p.m.
Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Ticket Prices
The 26462 Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express ticket price from Firozpur Cant to Delhi is Rs 1,415 for the AC Chair Car (CC) and Rs 2,520 for the Executive Chair Car (EC). These prices include catering charges.
The 26461 Delhi-Firozpur Vande Bharat Express ticket price from Delhi to Firozpur is Rs 1,360 for the AC Chair Car (CC) and Rs 2,470 for the Executive Chair Car (EC).
*Fares are inclusive of catering charges-Ticket Price from IRCTC.