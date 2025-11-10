Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Booking Begins: Check Timetable, Ticket Price And Route
The 638 km journey of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will bring travel time down to 8 hours 40 minutes. Here are all the details, including the fare, stoppages, and more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi on Saturday, one of the four new Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting routes across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, and Karnataka to heritage sites, economic centers, and pilgrimage hubs.
The launch of the latest set of Vande Bharat trains marks a key step in improving regional connectivity and providing faster, more comfortable travel options for passengers on Ernakulam-Bengaluru, Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur and Firozpur-Delhi routes.
Indian Railways highlighted the benefits of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru link, which will help connect the IT hub, Bengaluru, with the major commercial city of Kochi. It will also improve access to popular tourist destinations like Thrissur, Palakkad, and Coimbatore.
Speed, comfort, and connectivity â all on one track! ð— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) November 8, 2025
The #Ernakulam â #Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express links Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, offering faster and more comfortable travel between major cities and tourist destinations. ð®ð³#VandeBharatExpress #à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¸à¤¿à¤¤_à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¸â¦ pic.twitter.com/OkA50fuji3
Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train Number
Train Number 26652: Ernakulam Jn to KSR Bengaluru
Train Number 26651: KSR Bengaluru to Ernakulam Jn
Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat: Distance, Travel Time, Number of Stoppages
The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will cut travel time by over 2 hours compared to the existing special trains.
The 638 km journey of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will bring travel time down to 8 hours 40 minutes. The train will depart in the afternoon and will make seven halts before reaching KSR Bengaluru at night. The train will run six days a week (except Wednesday).
The Ernakulam â Bengaluru #VandeBharatExpress train service will offer passengers a world-class experience with modern amenities, superior onboard comfort and enhanced safety features, making inter-state travel seamless.#Viksit_Banaras pic.twitter.com/nxuG0kOr1B— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 7, 2025
26652 Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Timetable
As per the IRCTC app, train Number 26652 will depart from Ernakulam Junction at 2:20 p.m. and will halt at Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, and Krishnarajapuram before reaching KSR Bengaluru-SBC at 11:00 p.m.
26651 Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express Timetable
As per the IRCTC app, train Number 26651 will start from Bengaluru at 05:10 a.m. and will halt at Krishnarajapuram, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad and Thrissur before reaching Ernakulam at 1:50 p.m.
Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Ticket Prices
The 26652 Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat ticket price from Ernakulam Junction to KSR Bengaluru is Rs 1,615 for the AC Chair Car (CC) and Rs 2,980 for the Executive Chair Car (EC). These prices include catering charges.
The 26651 Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express ticket price from KSR Bengaluru to Ernakulam Junction is Rs 1,655 for the AC Chair Car (CC) and Rs 3,015 for the Executive Chair Car (EC).
*fares are inclusive of catering charges-Ticket Price from IRCTC.