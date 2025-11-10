Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Booking Begins: Check Timetable, Ticket Price And Route

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi on Saturday, one of the four new Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting routes across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, and Karnataka to heritage sites, economic centers, and pilgrimage hubs.

The launch of the latest set of Vande Bharat trains marks a key step in improving regional connectivity and providing faster, more comfortable travel options for passengers on Ernakulam-Bengaluru, Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur and Firozpur-Delhi routes.

Indian Railways highlighted the benefits of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru link, which will help connect the IT hub, Bengaluru, with the major commercial city of Kochi. It will also improve access to popular tourist destinations like Thrissur, Palakkad, and Coimbatore.