ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Share Price Jumps 8% To Hit 52-Week High On 5:1 Bonus Issue

Shares of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. jumped over 8% on Wednesday, June 24 to hit a fresh 52-week high mark as the company's stock adjusted for its 5:1 bonus issue. The auto tech supplier announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 5:1, which means eligible shareholders will receive five bonus shares for every one share they own as of the record date. Domestic equity benchmarks swung in early trade. Nifty 50 rose 0.04%, to 23,833.10, while Sensex slipped 48.37 points to 76,152.31.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control's stock price opened at Rs 2,814 against a previous close of Rs 16,086 and rose sharply by 8.17% to hit a fresh 52-week high mark of Rs 3,044 apiece on the NSE. Shares last traded 1.08% higher at Rs 2,709 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.35 rise in the NSE Nifty 50 benchmark. The stock has gained 8% in one week, 10% in one month, 11% on a year-to-date basis and 24% in the last one year. The company commands a market cap of Rs 30,841.29 crore.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Bonus Issue

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1. This will translate into five additional equity shares for every one share held on the record date. This is the first instance of the company issuing bonus shares to its shareholders. Till date, the company has regularly paid dividends to shareholders on an annual basis. Besides the bonus, the board also approved a final dividend of Rs 4 per share, the record date for which has been fixed as July 10.

Under India's T+1 settlement system, shares must be purchased at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible for corporate actions. This means June 23, 2026, was effectively the last day to buy the stock for the bonus entitlement. Any purchase made on or after June 24 will not be considered eligible. The trade will settle after the record date and will not reflect in the official shareholder list used for corporate benefits.

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