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Stocks To Buy Today: Kush Bohra Recommends Granules India, Genus Power And More — Check Target Price

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for June 24.

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Stocks To Buy Today: Kush Bohra Recommends Granules India, Genus Power And More — Check Target Price
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  • Technical analyst Kush Bohra recommends Granules India, FDC, and Genus Power for bullish trades
  • Granules India targets are Rs 825 and Rs 865 with a stop loss at Rs 747
  • FDC is advised with targets at Rs 424 and Rs 436 and a stop loss at Rs 400
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Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with picks spanning the pharmaceutical and power equipment space. His recommendations include Granules India, FDC, and Genus Power, each indicating bullish technical setups.

Granules and FDC are preferred picks in the pharmaceutical space, while Genus Power stands out in the power segment, with all three stocks indicating favourable risk-reward setups based on current levels.

​Here are the specific trading strategies and key levels:

​Granules India
Bohra sees a strong bullish setup in Granules, with momentum supporting a near-term upside. He has outlined higher targets as the stock trends upward.​

  • Target 1: Rs 825​
  • Target 2: Rs 865
  • ​Stop Loss: Rs 747

​FDC
The pharmaceutical player is also showing signs of strength on the charts. Bohra recommends a buy with limited downside risk and steady upside potential.

  • ​Target 1: Rs 424​
  • Target 2: Rs 436​
  • Stop Loss: Rs 400

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: Adani Power, Ola Electric, IRCTC And More | June 24, 2026

Genus Power
Bohra has identified a bullish setup in Genus Power, supported by improving indicators. The stock could see a short-term move toward the higher target band.​

  • Target 1: Rs 360​
  • Target 2: Rs 370
  • ​Stop Loss: Rs 335

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Adani Enterprises, BEL, Tata Motors PV, HDFC Life, And More On Brokerages' Radar

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