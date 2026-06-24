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Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Falls Over 1% To Rs 1.43 Lakh Amid US Dollar Pressure

MCX gold July futures contract slipped 1.1% to Rs 1,43,070 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures dropped 0.58% to Rs 2,24,532 per kg.

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Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Falls Over 1% To Rs 1.43 Lakh Amid US Dollar Pressure
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Gold Price Today: The yellow metal rate fell on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) today, June 24 amid a strong US dollar.

At 9:13 am on Wednesday, the MCX gold July  futures contract slipped 1.1% to Rs 1,43,070 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures dropped 0.58% to Rs 2,24,532 per kg.

The latest dip in MCX gold mirrors losses in the global markets as the precious fell for a second day, amid pressure from a stronger US dollar and a tech-led selloff in equities.

According to data collected by Bloomberg, spot gold fell up to 1.2% trading below $4,070 an ounce, while a gauge of the dollar advanced 0.6% this week, making bullion more expensive as it is priced in the US currency.

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