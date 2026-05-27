Zensar Tech Shares May Rally Up to 31%, Says Motilal Oswal; Retains Buy on AI-Led Growth Visibility — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘Buy' rating on Zensar Technologies Ltd., with a target price of Rs 640, implying a 31% upside from the current market price of Rs 488.

The brokerage remains constructive on the mid-tier IT firm, citing improving deal momentum, a differentiated AI strategy, and strong medium-term growth visibility supported by a large deal win.

With banking, financial services and insurance and manufacturing providing a relatively resilient base, this shall help Zensar achieve better growth.

The mega deal (~$10 million) provides better medium-term revenue visibility, though contribution will build gradually from Q2 and scale meaningfully only from Q3 FY27.

The brokerage has maintained its estimates for FY27/28 and expects Ebitda margins of 16.1%/16.2% in FY27/FY28.

Over FY26-28, this translates into an ~8.8% CAGR in INR revenue and ~4.4% CAGR in INR EPS.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Zensar Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Hitachi Energy: Motilal Oswal Raises Target Price After Q4 Beat, Maintains Neutral — Here's Why

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.





Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.