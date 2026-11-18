The Indian stock market traded lower on Wednesday, snapping its two-day winning streak, as losses in IT and metal stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

The Sensex declined 713.39 points, or 0.86%, to 81,818.80, while the Nifty 50 fell 233.75 points, or 0.92%, to 25,155.55. The Bank Nifty was down 459.60 points, or 0.74%, at 61,808.05.

Broader markets also came under selling pressure, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 0.5% and the Nifty Midcap 100 falling more than 1%.

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Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index emerged as the biggest laggard, declining more than 2%. It was followed by the Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Private Bank indices, which also traded in the red.

The decline in domestic equities comes after a sharp rally in recent sessions, prompting investors to book profits at higher levels.

“After a sharp surge of above 10% in Nifty so far in November, the market may experience a minor correction any time. However, the dips are likely to be bought into, since the bulls are calling the shots now. More importantly, the acceleration in India Inc's earnings will keep the market in good stead,” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

Here are three key reasons behind the fall in Indian stock market today:

1. Profit Booking

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, have gained more than 10% in November so far. The sharp rally has prompted investors to book profits at elevated levels, leading to a pullback in the market on Wednesday.

“Elevated technical readings and weakness across select sectors suggest that the market may face bouts of profit-booking, limiting the scope for an uninterrupted advance at higher levels,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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2. Weakness In Global Markets

Weak global market cues also weighed on domestic investor sentiment. Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday, with the Shanghai SSE Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices witnessing declines.

Overnight, US markets ended sharply lower, dragged down by a selloff in technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.64%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.03%. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.74% lower.

The weakness in global equities, particularly technology stocks, added to the cautious mood across domestic markets.

3. Selloff In Metal Stocks

Metal stocks witnessed significant selling pressure on Wednesday, with the Nifty Metal index declining more than 2%, tracking weakness in global metal prices.

Hindalco Industries, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel and Vedanta were among the major losers in the sector.

The decline in global metal prices weighed on investor sentiment towards metal stocks, making the sector the biggest drag on domestic equities during the session.

Nifty 50 Outlook

Despite Wednesday's decline, the Nifty 50's price action indicates that buying interest at lower levels remains intact.

According to Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, the 25,500 level remains a crucial near-term resistance, and a sustained breakout above this hurdle could strengthen the upward momentum, opening the way for further gains towards the 25,800–26,000 zone.

“On the downside, 25,300 is likely to act as immediate support, followed by the 25,200–25,100 zone. The RSI remains in the mid-70s, indicating elevated momentum and suggesting the possibility of intermittent profit-booking at higher levels. The near-term outlook remains cautiously positive, with sustained buying interest essential to support further upside,” said Shah.

The zone of 25,090 – 25,110 will act as a crucial support for the Nifty 50 index, while the resistance lies in the zone of 25,400 – 25,420. On the downside, if the index slips below the level of 25,090 then the next support is placed in the zone of 24,920 – 24,940, he added.

In an event of a surge above 25,420, he believes the index can experience an extension of the rally towards 25,570.

For Sensex, support is at 81,700 while resistance is at 82,600, Shah said.

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