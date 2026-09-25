Whirlpool Of India Share Price Skyrockets 12% In Trade Today — Here's Why

Whirlpool of India Share Price Today: Whirlpool of India shares were in demand on Friday, with the scrip surging up to 12.16% to hit an intraday high of Rs 959.60 per share on the BSE.

At 10:50 am, Whirlpool of India shares were trading 9.88% higher at Rs 940.10 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 73,600 levels.

Whirlpool of India Share Volume

The counter also witnessed heavy trading activity, with 9.66 lakh shares worth Rs 89.97 crore changing hands on the BSE. In comparison, the two-week average trading volume stood at 2.50 lakh shares.

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On the NSE, 106.09 lakh shares worth Rs 987.01 crore had changed hands.

Whirlpool Of India Clarification

On September 24, Whirlpool of India issued a clarification to the stock exchanges following a media report regarding a potential sale of the promoter's stake in the company and the subsequent movement in the stock.

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The company clarified that the media report pertained to its promoter company and not to Whirlpool of India directly. It said Whirlpool Corporation's intent to reduce its shareholding in the company has been in the public domain since January 30, 2025.

The company further said it has not been a party to any negotiations that Whirlpool Corporation may have held with potential buyers regarding a further stake sale.

Whirlpool of India said it was informed by Whirlpool Corporation on September 22, after market hours, that Whirlpool Mauritius, the promoter of the company, continues to explore the sale of its shares to a third party as part of a control transaction.

According to the company, the proposed transaction is currently being explored with more than one potential counterparty. However, Whirlpool of India reiterated that it is not a party to the proposed transaction or any related negotiations.

The company also said it is not aware whether any potential transaction would involve the promoter's entire shareholding or only a part of it, or the terms, price or stage of the discussions.

Whirlpool Of India On Unannounced Information

Whirlpool of India said it has been complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The company said it has promptly informed the stock exchanges about relevant events and information from time to time. Beyond the information outlined in its clarification, the company said it was unable to comment on the factors driving the movement in its share price.

Whirlpool Of India On Material Impact

The company said it does not believe that the media report has any material impact on Whirlpool of India.

Whirlpool Of India On Regulatory Proceedings

The company said it was not aware of any regulatory or legal proceedings in connection with the matter.

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