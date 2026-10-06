Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Wall Street Movers: Constellation Energy, Option Care Health, P&G Jump In Premarket Trade

Constellation Energy climbed 8.53% pre-market after Google parent Alphabet agreed to a 20-year deal to buy 890 megawatts of nuclear power.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Wall Street Movers: Constellation Energy, Option Care Health, P&G Jump In Premarket Trade
Image: Pexels

Wall Street is expected to open in green on Tuesday as the tech-led rally continued, while easing Treasury yields and softer oil prices boosted investor sentiment. Against this backdrop, here are the key stocks in focus on company-specific developments.

Constellation Energy climbed 8.53% pre-market after Google parent Alphabet agreed to a 20-year deal to buy 890 megawatts of nuclear power, while Option Care Health jumped 32.95% following a Financial Times report that McKesson Corp. and the private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice were nearing an offer to buy the company for more than $5 billion. Procter & Gamble shares were up 1.41% after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to ‘outperform', according to reports.

(This is a developing story.)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Shriram Finance, NMDC, REC, NTPC, Coforge And ITC — Ask Profit

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Shriram Finance, NMDC, REC, NTPC, Coforge And ITC — Ask Profit

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com