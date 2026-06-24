Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Slide as Wall Street Gets AI Wake-Up Call

Wall Street got a reality check as a bruising selloff in several technology giants fueled concern the artificial-intelligence frenzy that has powered the equity bull market might be overblown.

The tech rout engulfed global stocks as worries about frothy valuations ignited a fresh bout of volatility after a nearly three-month surge in riskier assets. The Nasdaq 100 sank 3.3%. A closely watched gauge of chipmakers - which had doubled from war-driven lows - slid about 8%. Losses were more pronounced in Asia, with South Korea's Kospi plunging 10% from a record. SpaceX bounced after briefly falling below its debut's open price.

Wall Street got a reality check as a bruising selloff in several technology giants fueled concern the artificial-intelligence frenzy that has powered the equity bull market might be overblown.

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The tech rout engulfed global stocks as worries about frothy valuations ignited a fresh bout of volatility after a nearly three-month surge in riskier assets. The Nasdaq 100 sank 3.3%. A closely watched gauge of chipmakers - which had doubled from war-driven lows - slid about 8%. Losses were more pronounced in Asia, with South Korea's Kospi plunging 10% from a record. SpaceX bounced after briefly falling below its debut's open price.

The volatility was centered on memory providers - an area that has accounted for the lion's share of equity gains this year - as a local report signaled SK Hynix is redirecting its efforts toward cheaper products, noted Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers.

"It's going to take quite a bit more weakness in the US market than we're already seeing to raise any serious warning flags," said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. "However, given the level of leverage in South Korea and around the world, investors should guard against being overly complacent."

Attention will soon shift to Micron Technology Inc.'s results Wednesday, which are expected to provide the clearest test yet of whether demand for AI infrastructure remains strong enough to sustain this year's rally. Veteran strategist Louis Navellier said the report will be the grand finale to a "stunning" earnings season, noting that every dip should be viewed as a "buying opportunity." The shares dropped 13% Tuesday.

Tech giants will return to investor favor following a selloff that has dragged down some of the biggest names in recent weeks, Evercore ISI's Julian Emanuel said. Earnings will be "the proof of the pudding" after driving a "furious rally" in April and May, he told Bloomberg Television's Surveillance.

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"The broader market remains supported by solid fundamentals," said Brock Weimer at Edward Jones. "However, we believe diversification remains key to managing risk, particularly after the strong gains in technology and other growth-oriented segments of the market."

Some of the main moves on markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index fell 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1379

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3200*

The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.60 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3% to $62,416.95

Ether fell 3.9% to $1,664.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.50%

Germany's 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.92%

Britain's 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.75%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $73.46 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.9% to $4,111.60 an ounce

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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