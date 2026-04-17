Waaree Renewable Q4 Impact: Shares Surge Over 10%

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. surged over 10% on Friday with the stock trading Rs 1,174.10 at 10:00 a.m. This surge comes a day after Waaree Renewable Technologies posted over 66% YoY (Year-On-Year) at Rs 156 crore compared to Rs 94 crore in the year ago period. It's revenue more than doubled at Rs 1,102 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 477 crore.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,102.40 crore in the March quarter of FY26 against Rs 476.58 crores in the last quarter of FY25. In FY26, the net profit stood at Rs 478.65 crore against Rs 228.92 crores in FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,331.42 crores, representing a two-fold growth compared to Rs 1,597.75 crores in FY25.

The company's order book position consists of an unexecuted order book of 2.83 GWp, which is slated for execution in the next 12-15 months along with a bidding pipeline of over 36 GWp.

"Supported by a robust unexecuted EPC order book of 2.83 GWp, WRTL continues to have strong visibility of project execution. Our focus on disciplined delivery, supported by operations and maintenance capabilities and operational efficiency, while consistently creating value for our stakeholders within India's evolving renewable energy landscape," Manmohan Sharma, chief financial officer of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. said in the release.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. Share Price Today

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 12.92% to Rs 1,202.60 apiece intraday high on Friday at 10:35 a.m. This compares to a 0.39% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 7.33% in the last 12 months and 22.95% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.05 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.91.

ALSO READ: Waaree Renewable Technologies Q4 Results: Profit Zooms 66%, Revenue More Than Doubles

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