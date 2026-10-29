V-Guard Industries Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 71.5% To Rs 112 Crore, Revenue Rises 38%

V-Guard Industries Ltd. reported a 71.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 112 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 65.3 crore a year ago. Revenue increased 38.2% to Rs 1,853 crore from Rs 1,341 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose 54% to Rs 168 crore from Rs 109 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda margin improved to 9.1% from 8.1%, expanding 100 basis points. Tax expense increased to Rs 38 crore from Rs 20 crore.

Electronics Revenue Jumps 60%; Electricals Grows 41%

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Electronics segment revenue increased to Rs 510.24 crore from Rs 319.07 crore in the year-ago quarter, while electricals revenue rose to Rs 794.25 crore from Rs 562.62 crore.

Consumer durables revenue increased to Rs 475.22 crore from Rs 396.09 crore. Sunflame revenue rose to Rs 76.08 crore from Rs 63.14 crore.

Consumer Durables Profit Rises Sharply

While electronics and electricals witnessed the highest revenue, the consumer durables segment saw the highest profit rise amongst the four segments. Profit from this segment rose to Rs 22.4 crore from Rs 6.91 crore in the year-ago quarter, while electricals segment profit increased to Rs 84.24 crore from Rs 65.01 crore, and electronics segment profit rose to Rs 81.43 crore from Rs 54.86 crore.

Meanwhile, Sunflame segment profit declined to Rs 3.57 crore from Rs 4.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Alongside the quarterly results, the company also announced the appointment of Kurian Puthenpurayil John as an additional director in the capacity of a non-executive independent director, effective Oct. 29. The board has recommended his appointment for a five-year term until Oct. 28, 2031, subject to shareholder approval.

V-Guard Industries Ltd. Share Price Performance

The stock has jumped over 8% after the announcement of results today. At around 1:20 p.m., the stock was trading at Rs 287 apiece on the NSE, up from its previous close at Rs 264.

Today's rally has also reversed the sluggish performance of the stock; however, returns over 2026 or over a year remained down over 11% or 25%, respectively.

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