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Buy, Sell Or Hold: Coforge, Samvardhana, Tata Power, Marksans Pharma, PNB — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: Coforge, Samvardhana, Tata Power, Marksans Pharma, PNB — Ask Profit
Buy Sell Hold
Photo: AI Generated
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Coforge Ltd.
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Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.
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Punjab National Bank
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Marksans Pharma Ltd.
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Tata Power Company Ltd.
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  • Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is recommended to hold but not add shares now
  • Coforge Ltd. shows a rising trend with support near the 20-day moving average
  • Tata Power Company Ltd. has a positive trend; hold and book profit at Rs 450
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Should you add shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Coforge Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Marksans Pharma Ltd.?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (CMP: Rs 142.91)

Shahina: Hold but don't add

  • Company bouncing back based on good OEM sales.
  • Global acquisitions support their growth.
  • Stock has run-up in terms of valuations.
  • Continue to hold but wait before you add.

Kush: Hold

  • Bullish on entire space. 
  • Stock has a good run with strong rising trend.
  • Support comes close to Rs 141 mark.
  • Constructive till the stock maintains Rs 141-142 zone.

Coforge Ltd. (CMP: 1,480.40)

Kush: Hold

  • Constructive view on Coforge.
  • Rising trend line support.
  • Stock is trying to find support at 20-day average. 
  • Stop loss is near Rs 1,365 mark.

Tata Power Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 401.85)

Kush: Hold

  • There is traction but stock is not yet ready to bump up to move higher.
  • Stock is seeing positive trend with rising trend line support of 200 day moving average.
  • Stock is seeing positive trend. Continue to hold.
  • Book profit at Rs 450.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) (CMP: Rs 109.73)

Shahina: Hold for medium term

  • Valuations are not expensive.
  • Keep stop loss of Rs 90 or Rs 100.
  • Can hold PNB for a bounce.

Marksans Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 261.50)

Kush: Hold

  • Remain constructive on this stock.
  • Trend is starting to pick up again.
  • Second target is Rs 274 where full or partial profits can be booked.
     

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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