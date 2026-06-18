Buy, Sell Or Hold: Coforge, Samvardhana, Tata Power, Marksans Pharma, PNB — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Coforge Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Marksans Pharma Ltd.?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (CMP: Rs 142.91)

Shahina: Hold but don't add

Company bouncing back based on good OEM sales.

Global acquisitions support their growth.

Stock has run-up in terms of valuations.

Continue to hold but wait before you add.

Kush: Hold

Bullish on entire space.

Stock has a good run with strong rising trend.

Support comes close to Rs 141 mark.

Constructive till the stock maintains Rs 141-142 zone.

Coforge Ltd. (CMP: 1,480.40)

Kush: Hold

Constructive view on Coforge.

Rising trend line support.

Stock is trying to find support at 20-day average.

Stop loss is near Rs 1,365 mark.

Tata Power Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 401.85)

Kush: Hold

There is traction but stock is not yet ready to bump up to move higher.

Stock is seeing positive trend with rising trend line support of 200 day moving average.

Stock is seeing positive trend. Continue to hold.

Book profit at Rs 450.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) (CMP: Rs 109.73)

Shahina: Hold for medium term

Valuations are not expensive.

Keep stop loss of Rs 90 or Rs 100.

Can hold PNB for a bounce.

Marksans Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 261.50)

Kush: Hold

Remain constructive on this stock.

Trend is starting to pick up again.

Second target is Rs 274 where full or partial profits can be booked.



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