Upcoming IPOs: SEBI Approves Filings Of Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Swaraj Green Power & Fuel

The primary markets may soon be buzzing with two new initial public offerings as the Securities and Exchange board of India has approved offerings of Swaraj Green Power & Fuel Ltd. along with Bonfiglioli Transmissions Ltd.

The market regulator issued its 'observation letter' to the draft documents of the IPOs, which means final approval in SEBI parlance.

These companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers between February and March, obtained SEBI's observation during June 11-12.

Swaraj Green Power & Fuel filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on March 10, 2026 to raise funds through Initial Public Offer (IPO) which is a mix of fresh and offer for sale segments; other key details such as the issue size, price band, have not been made public yet.

However, the equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE. Centrum Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and while the registrar of the issue has not been declared yet.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions, on the other hand, is a purely offer for sale issue consisting of upto 4.70 crore shares. Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Other key details such as IPO dates, IPO price bands, lot sizes are yet to be announced by the company.

About The Companies

Swaraj Green: Incorporated in 2010, Swaraj Green Power and Fuel Limited is a Maharashtra-based, integrated sugar and bio-energy company. The company supports India's Ethanol Blending Program by producing ethanol from sugarcane juice and molasses

Bonfiglioli Transmissions: The firm is one of India's leading technology-driven companies providing mechanical and electro-mechanical power transmission and industrial drive solutions. The company designs and manufactures high-precision, mission-critical gearboxes and drive systems that are used across a wide range of industries

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