TVS Motor Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 52%; Revenue, Margin Beats Estimates

TVS Motor Company reported a 52% year-on-year jump in standalone net profit for the September quarter, supported by strong sales growth, higher revenue and an improvement in operating margins.

The two- and three-wheeler maker's net profit rose to Rs 1,377 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, compared with Rs 904 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its exchange filing dated October 28.

Revenue from operations surged 44% to Rs 17,103 crore from Rs 11,905 crore a year earlier. The company also reported its highest-ever quarterly sales, with total two- and three-wheeler volumes climbing 27% to 1.9 million units from 1.5 million units in the year-ago period.

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TVS Motor's operating performance strengthened alongside the rise in sales. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 47% to Rs 2,219 crore from Rs 1,507 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The operating EBITDA margin expanded by 30 basis points to 13% from 12.7% a year earlier, indicating an improvement in operating profitability as the company increased its sales volumes.

Motorcycles and scooters remained key contributors to the company's quarterly sales performance. Motorcycle sales grew 28% year-on-year to 858,000 units, while scooter sales increased 29% to 825,000 units. Moped sales rose 12% to 157,000 units.

Three-wheeler sales recorded an even stronger increase, climbing 47% to 78,475 units from 53,449 units in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's international business also maintained its growth momentum. Sales of two- and three-wheelers in overseas markets rose 35% to around 500,000 units during the quarter, compared with approximately 400,000 units a year earlier.

Electric two-wheelers emerged as another area of strength. Sales of these vehicles jumped 133% to 186,186 units in the September quarter from 80,009 units in the same period last year, according to the company's press release.

The strong September-quarter performance contributed to a robust first half of the financial year.

For the six months ended September 2026, standalone revenue from operations increased 41% to Rs 30,999 crore from Rs 21,986 crore a year earlier.

Standalone profit after tax rose 52% to Rs 2,551 crore from Rs 1,679 crore in the corresponding period last year. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 12.9% from 12.6%.

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Total sales during the first half increased 28% to approximately 3.55 million units from 2.78 million units a year earlier.

The results underline the company's ability to combine volume growth with higher revenue and improved operating margins. Its performance in electric two-wheelers, overseas markets and three-wheelers also points to growth across multiple segments.

TVS Motor's board approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results at its meeting on October 28, the company said in its exchange filing.

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