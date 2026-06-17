Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO GMP Indicates 4% Listing Gains Ahead Of June 19 Launch

The initial public offering (IPO) of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions is set to launch on June 19. Ahead of its opening, market participants are closely watching the grey market premium (GMP) and other aspects of the mainboard issue.

The book-built issue of Rs 882.67 crore will remain open for subscription till June 23. Here's a look at the latest GMP and other key details of the IPO.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO GMP

According to InvestorGain, the GMP of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO was Rs 6 on June 17. Based on the upper price band of Rs 152 per share, the estimated listing price is around Rs 158 (GMP + upper cap). This suggests a potential listing gain of 3.95% per share for investors.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO Details

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 882.67 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 4.35 crore shares valued at Rs 660.72 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.46 crore shares worth Rs 221.95 crore. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 144-Rs 152 per share.

The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on June 24, while the shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on June 29.

Investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 98 shares. At the upper price band of Rs 152, the minimum investment required for retail investors is Rs 14,896.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

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Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Financials:

Founded in 2015, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd. is a technology-driven insurance distribution platform that connects customers, insurance advisors and insurers. The company partners with 45 insurers. Between April 2022 and December 2025, it facilitated the distribution of over 21.87 million insurance policies.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions reported consolidated total income of Rs 693.21 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. This marked a sharp increase from Rs 119.12 crore in FY24. However, the company remained loss-making, posting a net loss (PAT) of Rs 194.11 crore compared with a loss of Rs 193.35 crore in the previous year. The company reported Ebitda of Rs 82.43 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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