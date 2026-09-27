Trans ACNR Solutions, Eight Others File IPO Papers With SEBI

Nine companies, including Trans ACNR Solutions and Maharashtra Oil Extractions, have submitted draft papers to India's markets regulator for initial public offerings, adding to a growing pipeline of businesses seeking fresh capital to fund expansion, reduce debt and meet broader corporate requirements.

The companies filed their preliminary papers between September 21 and September 26.

Trans ACNR Solutions submitted its IPO papers under Sebi's confidential pre-filing framework, keeping details of the proposed offering out of the public domain for now.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The other eight companies — Maharashtra Oil Extractions, Jagatjit Agri Engineering, Jai Parvati Forge, Koolking Industries India, Sai Infinium, SG Encon, Mount Everest Breweries and Ultravibrant Integrated Energy — filed their draft offer documents under SEBI's standard public disclosure process.

The proposed IPOs are expected to raise funds for a mix of purposes, including capital expenditure, business expansion, working capital requirements, repayment of borrowings and general corporate purposes.

Under Sebi's confidential pre-filing framework, companies can submit draft offer documents to the regulator and stock exchanges without immediately making the documents available to the public. The papers are disclosed at a later stage following regulatory review.

As a result, details of Trans ACNR Solutions' proposed IPO, including the issue size, offer structure, financial performance, valuation and timing of the share sale, are not currently available.

The company said in a public notice that it had submitted a "pre-filed draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and the stock exchanges" for its proposed mainboard IPO.

Among the companies that have disclosed their proposed issue structures, Maharashtra Oil Extractions plans to raise up to Rs 370 crore through a fresh issue, along with an offer for sale of up to 2.14 crore equity shares by promoters.

Incorporated in 1995, Maharashtra Oil Extractions operates across the soybean value chain. Its portfolio includes crude and refined edible oils, plant-based protein supplements, soya meal, soya flour, textured soya protein, lecithin and speciality and industrial chemicals.

Jagatjit Agri Engineering has proposed a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 300 crore and an OFS of up to 31 lakh shares by promoter Jagatjit Singh. The Ludhiana-based company, incorporated in 2020, manufactures agricultural implements and provides crop-related solutions.

Mohali-based Jai Parvati Forge has proposed a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and an OFS of up to 90 lakh shares by promoter Suman Chauhan. The company manufactures forged and machined components such as bull gears, transmission gears, shafts and precision-machined parts.

Koolking Industries India has proposed a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and an OFS of up to 30.50 lakh shares by its promoters. Incorporated in 2008, the Punjab-based company manufactures and supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning components. A CARE report cited in its DRHP estimated the company's share of the total addressable market at around 15% in FY26.

SG Encon's proposed IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to 71.90 lakh shares and an OFS of up to 13.71 lakh shares by promoters Rajiv Gandhi and Pankaj Setia, taking the total offer to up to 85.62 lakh shares.

Mount Everest Breweries, based in Indore, has proposed a fresh issue of up to 1.15 crore equity shares. Incorporated in 1999, the company operates breweries in Madhya Pradesh and had a nearly 36.3% share of beer production volumes in the state in FY26, according to a Technopak report cited in its DRHP. It has a presence across 16 states and three Union Territories.

Sai Infinium, formerly Sai Bandhan Infinium, has proposed a fresh issue of up to Rs 280 crore and an OFS of up to 1.20 crore shares by promoter Ishu Bansal.

Ultravibrant Integrated Energy, formerly Ultravibrant Solar Energy, has proposed a fresh issue of up to 1.20 crore shares and an OFS of up to 25 lakh shares by promoter Rajeshwar Singh.

The latest filings add to a growing IPO pipeline, with 11 other companies, including JSW One Platforms and biscuit maker Anmol Industries, also submitting draft papers with Sebi in recent days.

(With inputs from PTI)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.