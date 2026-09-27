Stock Markets This Week: Geopolitical Developments, Crude Oil To Be Key Drivers, Say Analysts

Indian stocks are heading into a shortened trading week with investors watching a mix of geopolitical tensions, oil prices, movements in global bond markets and fresh economic data for clues about the market's next direction, analysts said.

Investors will closely track the course of US-Iran talks, with particular attention to signs of progress toward restoring traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

A deal could remove some of the risk premium embedded in oil prices, easing pressure on India's import costs and currency. A renewed confrontation, by contrast, could prolong the market's bout of volatility.

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"Globally, developments around US-Iran diplomacy and crude oil prices will remain critical. Any progress on a framework for reopening the Strait of Hormuz could ease energy prices and provide some relief to India's import bill and the rupee, while renewed geopolitical tensions could keep volatility elevated," Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking, said.

On the domestic front, investors will track August industrial production data and the HSBC manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, along with foreign institutional investor flows and monthly automobile sales figures.

Global bond yields will also remain on investors' radar following the US Federal Reserve's September policy decision. Higher Treasury yields and a stronger dollar could weigh on emerging-market capital flows, while a moderation in yields may provide some relief.

"The rupee will remain another important factor to watch, with persistent oil-related demand for dollars and continued FII outflows potentially keeping the currency under pressure, although RBI intervention has helped contain excessive volatility," Ponmudi R, chief executive officer of Enrich Money, said.

Brent crude, which is trading around $105-106 a barrel, remains a key concern for markets. Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, CEO of HST Wealth, said elevated oil prices could continue to pose macroeconomic challenges. "The US 10-year Treasury yield, currently near 5.2%, will remain another important constraint on global risk appetite," he said.

Markets will also track US economic indicators, including consumer confidence and JOLTS job openings, as well as September inflation data from the eurozone, for clues on the global interest-rate trajectory.

Last week, the BSE Sensex fell 399.22 points, or 0.53 per cent, while the NSE Nifty declined 205.9 points, or 0.88 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

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