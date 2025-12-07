Trade Setup For Dec. 8: Nifty Finds Support At 25,900–25,700 After RBI Rate Cut

The NSE Nifty 50's critical support is at 25,900–25,700 levels after the Reserve Bank of India's rate cut, according to analysts from Bajaj Broking Finance.

Crucial support is placed at 25,900–25,700, coinciding with the bullish gap , the 50-day extended moving average and the lower trendline of the channel, the brokerage said.

The Nifty index's trend may remain strong in the short term, with the potential for the Nifty to move towards 26,300-26,440, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

The index printed a strong bullish candle, marked by a higher high and higher low, indicating a consolidation phase with an upward tilt, according to Bajaj Broking.

"Fresh buying interest has emerged in the last two sessions near the lower boundary of the two-month ascending channel. The broader structure for the past two months remains constructive within this rising channel," the brokerage said.

De recommended a "buying on dips" approach, as long as the index sustains above 26,000.