Technical Stock Calls: Kush Bohra's Buy Calls, Target Price, Stop Loss — ABB India, TMB, and Graphite India

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has identified high-conviction trading opportunities for the upcoming session, focusing on the capital goods, banking, and industrial carbon sectors.

His latest recommendations feature engineering heavyweight ABB India, private lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), and electrode manufacturer Graphite India.​

ABB India

Bohra sees continued technical strength in the capital goods major ABB India. The stock is positioned for a significant move higher, with staggered upside targets as it maintains its bullish trajectory.

​Target 1: Rs 7,345

​Target 2: Rs 7,676

​Stop Loss: Rs 6,750

​Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB)

In the banking space, TMB has caught Bohra's attention due to its favorable price action. He suggests entering the stock for a potential move toward the 720 level.

​Target 1: Rs 700

​Target 2: Rs 720

​Stop Loss: Rs 665

​Graphite India

Bohra has also identified a buying opportunity in Graphite India. The stock's technical setup suggests a breakout is likely, with targets positioned just above the 700 mark.

Target 1: Rs 699

​Target 2: Rs 717

​Stop Loss: Rs 665

​Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

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