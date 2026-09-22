TBO Tek Targets 20%+ Growth As Jefferies Maintains Buy' On Three Key Triggers: Check Target Price

Global brokerage firm Jefferies has reiterated its bullish stance on travel distribution platform TBO Tek, maintaining a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,905 per share. The brokerage highlighted that the company's structural growth narrative remains intact, driven by operating leverage, expansion into high-margin luxury travel, and resilience across its core wholesale and retail channels.

The reaffirmation follows management interactions at the Jefferies India Forum 2026, where leadership voiced confidence in delivering a 20%+ Constant Currency (CC) Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in Hotel Gross Transaction Value (GTV) over the next five years. While near-term headwinds-including seat capacity curbs, dollar strength, and geopolitical conflict-have softened overall travel momentum in the Middle East, TBO Tek's regional GTV continues to register year-on-year growth.

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The management noted that periods of external volatility elevate the importance of service reliability and customer execution, allowing the platform to gain market share and deepen ties with distribution partners. Outside the Middle East, Europe and APAC remain primary organic growth engines, while North America, which accounts for 25% of hotel GTV, is positioned for incremental upside from the integration of recent acquisitions, according to the brokerage.

Why is Jefferies bullish on TBO Tek: Three Key Triggers:

Operating Leverage to Accelerate Profitability

Jefferies noted that TBO Tek's earlier capacity additions in its sales network and Key Account Managers (KAMs) are shifting into a high-productivity phase. Since new KAM cohorts typically require six to eight quarters to achieve peak efficiency, this maturing bench provides clear revenue visibility. Coupled with a higher-margin product mix and disciplined SG&A growth, this operating leverage is expected to drive EBITDA growth ahead of GTV, with bottom-line profit expanding at an even faster clip.

Unlocking the High-Margin Luxury Segment

The acquisition of Classic Vacations has widened TBO Tek's addressable market within high-end, price-inelastic luxury travel. While TBO inventory is currently accessible through Classic, a complete front-end integration enabling Classic's luxury inventory to flow through TBO's global network is slated for completion by calendar year-end. Management expects this integration to unlock meaningful cross-selling opportunities across both customer bases, as per the brokerage.

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AI Strategy And Business Channel Mix

Addressing the rise of generative AI, management framed it as an operational enabler rather than an existential threat to the B2B distribution model. Using proprietary solutions such as VOYA, TBO is leveraging AI to automate itinerary generation and streamline administrative tasks for travel agents. Management noted that while AI may disrupt standard, single-point bookings handled by online travel agencies, but complex itinerary fulfillment, real-time modifications, and accountability remain indispensable.

Anchoring the ecosystem is TBO Tek's wholesale division, which accounts for 50% of total GTV. Operating predominantly via APIs, the wholesale vertical exhibits structurally lower churn than the retail agent channel, giving the company a highly predictable transactional baseline backed by localized payment processing and multi-currency settlement capabilities.

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