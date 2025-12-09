Suzlon Energy Shares Rise On Landmark US Court Ruling On Wind Energy Projects

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. surged on Tuesday following a landmark US court ruling that declared US President Donald Trump's ban on federal wind energy projects illegal.

The wind turbine manufacturer saw its stock climb 1.91% to Rs 52.77. However, the share price pared gains to trade 0.62% higher, settling at a price of Rs 51.87 at 1:05 p.m.

Suzlon Energy stands to gain indirectly through improved US market sentiment, though it doesn't have direct US operations.

The US President’s directive, issued in January, hours after he returned to the White House for a second term, effectively halted federal approvals of wind farms on land and sea pending a federal review. The order had frozen dozens of clean energy projects, including massive installations planned off the Eastern seaboard. Developers warned of job impacts and billions of dollars in lost investments.

Trump’s campaign against renewables and offshore wind, in particular, has impacted industries boosted by former President Joe Biden. Whereas Biden pushed for green electric grids, Trump has been backing traditional fuels, including natural gas, coal and nuclear energy that are capable of providing round-the-clock power at a time of surging electric demand from data centres, reports Bloomberg.