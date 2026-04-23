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Sunteck Realty Shares in Focus After Q4 Results; Motilal Oswal Sees 48% Upside — Check Target Price

Sunteck Realty shares are likely to remain in focus after the company reported a strong Q4 FY26 performance, with brokerages turning bullish on the stock and seeing significant upside potential.

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Sunteck Realty Shares in Focus After Q4 Results; Motilal Oswal Sees 48% Upside — Check Target Price
Sunteck Realty reported a solid operational performance in Q4 FY26, driven by robust demand in the luxury housing segment.
(Photo: Company website)
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Sunteck Realty Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Given the favorable base and healthy launch pipeline, Motilal Oswal expects Sunteck Realty Ltd. to deliver 23% presales compound annual growth rate over FY26-28E.

The recent project acquisitions would support growth over the medium term. Growth in collections and healthy cash flows would support business development vis-a-vis keeping leverage at healthy levels in the coming years.

The brokerage values its residential segment at its net asset value (implying a 5.2x embedded EV/Ebitda multiple on FY28E) and commercial segment at an 8.5% cap rate.

Motilal Oswal has Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530, implying a 48% upside potential.

Why 48% upside is possible

Motilal Oswal believes Sunteck Realty is well-positioned for sustained growth due to:

  • Consistent demand in premium housing
  • Strong execution and collections outlook
  • Improving margins over the medium term

The brokerage values the stock at Rs 530 per share based on its NAV methodology, indicating substantial upside potential from current levels.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Sunteck Realty Q4fy26 Results Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: SBI Life, Trent, Tech Mahindra, L&T Tech, Havells: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold After Q4 Results? Read HDFC Securities Report

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

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