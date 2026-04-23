Sunteck Realty Shares in Focus After Q4 Results; Motilal Oswal Sees 48% Upside — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Given the favorable base and healthy launch pipeline, Motilal Oswal expects Sunteck Realty Ltd. to deliver 23% presales compound annual growth rate over FY26-28E.

The recent project acquisitions would support growth over the medium term. Growth in collections and healthy cash flows would support business development vis-a-vis keeping leverage at healthy levels in the coming years.

The brokerage values its residential segment at its net asset value (implying a 5.2x embedded EV/Ebitda multiple on FY28E) and commercial segment at an 8.5% cap rate.

Motilal Oswal has Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530, implying a 48% upside potential.

Why 48% upside is possible

Motilal Oswal believes Sunteck Realty is well-positioned for sustained growth due to:

Consistent demand in premium housing

Strong execution and collections outlook

Improving margins over the medium term

The brokerage values the stock at Rs 530 per share based on its NAV methodology, indicating substantial upside potential from current levels.

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