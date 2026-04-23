Sunteck Realty Shares in Focus After Q4 Results; Motilal Oswal Sees 48% Upside — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report
Given the favorable base and healthy launch pipeline, Motilal Oswal expects Sunteck Realty Ltd. to deliver 23% presales compound annual growth rate over FY26-28E.
The recent project acquisitions would support growth over the medium term. Growth in collections and healthy cash flows would support business development vis-a-vis keeping leverage at healthy levels in the coming years.
The brokerage values its residential segment at its net asset value (implying a 5.2x embedded EV/Ebitda multiple on FY28E) and commercial segment at an 8.5% cap rate.
Motilal Oswal has Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530, implying a 48% upside potential.
Why 48% upside is possible
Motilal Oswal believes Sunteck Realty is well-positioned for sustained growth due to:
- Consistent demand in premium housing
- Strong execution and collections outlook
- Improving margins over the medium term
The brokerage values the stock at Rs 530 per share based on its NAV methodology, indicating substantial upside potential from current levels.
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