Sundaram-Clayton Approves Interim Dividend — Check Record Date

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. on Friday has announced interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 9.92 crore to shareholders.

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2025 has been set as April 3. According to the exchange filing the interim dividend shall be paid within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend.

The auto components manufacturer in March 2025 had given its interim dividend of Rs 4.75 per share. On April 4, 2024, it paid an interim dividend of Rs 5.15.

The company earlier this month acquired additional stake in Navia Two Power Pvt. by subscribing to the rights issue at the face value of Rs 10 per share at a premium of Rs 1,897.02 per share. Navia is a special-purpose vehicle for the purpose of owning and operating a Captive Power Plant, in terms of the regulatory requirements for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

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The move was to comply with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption under the Indian Electricity laws. After completing the acquisition worth Rs 7.4 crore the company's shareholding has increased to 18.17%.

In addition, in February Vivek S Joshi resigned as Director & Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel from March 31st. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, R Venkatesh has been appointed as an Additional Director designated as Director and Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel from April 1.

Sundaram-Clayton Share Price Today

The scrip closed 7.46% lower at Rs 1,283.20 apiece on Friday. This compares to a 2.09% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. During the day, the stock fell as much as 7.87% to Rs 1,277.50 per share.

It has fallen 41.39% in the last 12 months and risen 4.87% year-to-date.

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