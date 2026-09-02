Sumax Engineering IPO: Shares List With 10% Gains To Issue Price

Sumax Engineering Ltd.'s stock made a healthy debut on the exchanges after listing with 9.9% gains to its issue price on the NSE on Wednesday.

The shares listed at Rs 111, compared to its fixed issue price of Rs 101. The IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 42.91 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 43.34 crores and offer for sale of 9.96 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 10.06 crores, making the total issue size stand at Rs 53.40 crore.

Sumax Engineering IPO bidding began from Aug 25, 2026 and ended on Aug 28, 2026. The allotment for the shares IPO was finalised on Aug 31, 2026.

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