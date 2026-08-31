Sugar Stocks Sweeten Up: Balrampur Chini, Shree Renuka, Dalmia Bharat Surge Up To 8%. Here's Why

Sugar stocks rally: Shares of sugar companies were in demand on Monday, with Balrampur Chini Mills, Shree Renuka Sugars, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries and Triveni Engineering & Industries gaining as much as 7.93% in trade on the BSE.

Balrampur Chini Mills was the biggest gainer among the stocks, rising 7.93% to hit an intraday high of Rs 706.95 per share. Shree Renuka Sugars surged 4.56% to Rs 25.18, while Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries advanced 3.88% to an intraday high of Rs 496.20. Triveni Engineering & Industries jumped 4.19% to Rs 295.90.

In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.5% lower at 76,859 levels, keeping sugar stocks firmly in focus amid a weak broader market.

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Why Are Sugar Stocks Rising?

The rally in sugar stocks comes as domestic and global sugar prices have risen sharply, improving realisations for mills. Expectations of lower production, healthy festive demand and tighter sugar availability have further strengthened the outlook for the sector.

According to Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVAsset PMS, the latest move in sugar stocks has more substance than a typical cyclical rally, with supply, prices and policy all playing a role.

Dasani said the industry has indicated that the 2025-26 sugar season could be tighter than anticipated, with lower production coinciding with healthy consumption and continued diversion of sugarcane towards ethanol. This has contributed to a drawdown in inventories.

Sugar Prices Hit Multi-Year Highs

The improvement in sugar prices has also translated into better realisation prospects for mills.

Dasani pointed to retail sugar prices in Delhi rising more than 25% in a month to Rs 64 per kg, while global sugar prices have climbed to a 14-month high.

This has created a stronger realisation environment for sugar mills, with the combination of tighter supply and higher prices supporting expectations of improved profitability.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said sugar stocks have gained momentum as domestic sugar prices climbed to multi-year highs, improving realisations and raising expectations of stronger profitability for sugar mills.

He said Balrampur Chini Mills, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Shree Renuka Sugars have attracted investor attention as higher sugar prices support operating margins.

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Government Moves Add Volatility

The sugar rally has also unfolded against a backdrop of government measures aimed at containing domestic prices.

Singh said the government's decision to allow duty-free imports of up to 1 million tonnes of raw sugar, along with tighter stockholding limits for bulk consumers, has resulted in choppy price movements.

Despite the measures, incoming imports are expected to establish a price floor of around Rs 50 per kg, providing some visibility on sugar realisations, he said.

Dasani said the government's stockholding limits on bulk buyers, effective September 1, are intended to cool prices. However, the market also interpreted the intervention as an indication of the tightness in sugar availability.

Ethanol Adds Another Leg To Sugar Story

Beyond the immediate sugar-price cycle, ethanol remains an important part of the investment case for the sector.

Dasani said sugar companies remain cyclical and highly sensitive to government policy, with measures such as export restrictions and price controls capable of influencing profitability.

At the same time, the ethanol blending programme provides mills with another revenue stream and helps soften the traditional boom-and-bust nature of the sugar cycle.

Companies with larger distillery capacities could therefore command a premium within the sector, Dasani said.

Singh also highlighted the relative advantage of integrated sugar companies, where higher sugar prices can be complemented by exposure to ethanol and other businesses to support earnings.

What Should Be Your Investment Strategy?

The near-term outlook for sugar stocks will depend on sugar prices, production, inventory levels, festive demand and government policy.

While the current environment is supportive for mill realisations, both Dasani and Singh flagged policy as an important variable for investors to monitor.

Dasani cautioned that in a cyclical sector such as sugar, investors need to remain mindful of the exit as much as the entry, with policy often determining how long a favourable price cycle can last.

That said, for sugar stocks such as Balrampur Chini Mills, Shree Renuka Sugars, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Triveni Engineering, the trajectory of sugar realisations and the contribution from ethanol will remain key factors to watch.

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