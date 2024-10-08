Subam Papers Shares List At 6.5% Discount Over Issue Price on BSE SME

Shares of Subam Papers Ltd. made a tepid debut on the exchanges, listing at a discount of over 6.5%. The stock listed at Rs 142 apiece on the BSE SME platform, against the upper IPO price band of Rs 152.

Investors allotted a single lot of 800 shares in Subam Papers IPO would have incurred a loss of Rs 8,000 over an investment of Rs 1,21,600.

Shares of Subam Papers Ltd. further slipped 5% from the listing price to an intraday low of Rs 134.90 apiece on BSE.