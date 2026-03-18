Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Varun Beverages, SBI, Tata Steel

Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., State Bank of India, and Tata Steel Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Tech Mahindra: The company's London arm will buy a 20% stake in Tech Mahindra Arabia for Rs 206 crore, bringing total ownership of the Arabia arm to 100%.

The company's London arm will buy a 20% stake in Tech Mahindra Arabia for Rs 206 crore, bringing total ownership of the Arabia arm to 100%. Wipro: The company partners with Harness, an AI software delivery platform, to accelerate AI-native software delivery.

The company partners with Harness, an AI software delivery platform, to accelerate AI-native software delivery. Varun Beverages: Its arm, The Beverage Company Proprietary, will acquire a 100% stake in Crickley Dairy Proprietary for an enterprise value of Rs 131 crore.

Its arm, The Beverage Company Proprietary, will acquire a 100% stake in Crickley Dairy Proprietary for an enterprise value of Rs 131 crore. Tata Steel: The board approves the merger of Neelachal Ispat Nigam with the company and plans to invest Rs 18,488 crore in its arm, T Steel Holdings, in tranches starting FY27.

The board approves the merger of Neelachal Ispat Nigam with the company and plans to invest Rs 18,488 crore in its arm, T Steel Holdings, in tranches starting FY27. SBI: The bank raises Rs 6,051 crore through bond issuances at a coupon rate of 7.05%.

The bank raises Rs 6,051 crore through bond issuances at a coupon rate of 7.05%. CESC: The company issues four Letters of Award (LoAs) for wind-solar hybrid power projects totaling 600 MW from various suppliers

The company issues four Letters of Award (LoAs) for wind-solar hybrid power projects totaling 600 MW from various suppliers NHPC: The company has announced the commencement of commercial operations for the first 250 MW unit of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP).

The company has announced the commencement of commercial operations for the first 250 MW unit of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP). India Glycols : The board approves an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per share.

: The board approves an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per share. Sri Lotus: The company incorporates a new arm named SRI LOTUS IMPERIAL PROJECTS.

The company incorporates a new arm named SRI LOTUS IMPERIAL PROJECTS. Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: Shareholders approve an enhancement of the company's borrowing limit to Rs 1,200 crore (from Rs 500 crore).

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Earnings Post Market Hours

Clean Max Enviro Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 12.8% at Rs 422 crore versus Rs 374 crore

EBITDA up 42.9% at Rs 263 crore versus Rs 184 crore

EBITDA Margin up 1,300 bps at 62.3% versus 49.3%

Net Profit up 1,004% at Rs 27.6 crore versus Rs 2.5 crore

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