Stocks To Watch Today: Waaree Energies, Eicher Motors, Vedanta, Dabur, Swiggy, Tata Steel

Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd., Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd., Torrent Pharma Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., Vedanta Ltd. and Waaree Energies Ltd. are going to catch investors' attention on Thursday.

Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours and some key earnings to look forward to:

Earnings In Focus

Aarti Industries, Archean Chemical Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Alivus Life Sciences, Apollo Pipes, AWL Agri Business, Bajaj Finance, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Data Patterns (India), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, Exide Industries, Gillette India, Go Fashion (India), Honda India Power Products, Hyundai Motor India, ICRA, Indegene, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, JBM Auto, LIC Housing Finance, LT Foods, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mankind Pharma, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Global Health, Mahanagar Gas, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, National Securities Depository, Nucleus Software Exports, Nuvama Wealth Management, Pricol, PSP Projects, Quick Heal Technologies, RailTel Corporation of India, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Swiggy, Tata Steel, Transport Corporation of India, Thermax, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta, Westlife Foodworld.

Stocks In News

Eicher Motors: Approved Rs 1,225 crore Phase-I greenfield expansion in Andhra Pradesh, adding up to 4.5 lakh motorcycles per year by FY30 to raise total Royal Enfield capacity to 24.5 lakh units per year.

Novartis India: Novartis AG sold 1.74 crore shares (70.68% stake) on July 29, 2026. A ChrysCapital-led consortium acquired control, following which Christopher David Snook, Falin Majmudar, Shilpa Joshi, Gira Sardesai, Sanker Parameswaran and Gowree Gokhale resigned from the board. Dr Vikas Gupta was appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, and Ramesh Ramadurai was appointed Chairperson.

Premier Energies: Board will meet on August 6, 2026, to consider Q1 results and fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore.

Punjab National Bank: Approved establishing a $1.5 billion MTN programme and raising foreign currency funds via its GIFT City unit.

Tata Chemicals: Kenyan authorities directed subsidiary Tata Chemicals Magadi to suspend mining operations and soda ash exports.

NBCC (India): Signed an agreement with the Seychelles government for the $75 million Ile Aurore Housing Project comprising 1,008 units.

Capri Global Capital: Partnered with OpenAI to deploy generative AI across its lending operations and key business functions.

Key Earnings Post Market Hours

Vedanta Oil & Gas (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit at Rs 945 crore versus loss of Rs 103 crore.

Revenue up 8.5% to Rs 2,507 crore versus Rs 2,311 crore.

Ebitda up 61.2% to Rs 814 crore versus Rs 505 crore.

Margin at 32.5% versus 21.9%.

One-time loss of Rs 441 crore in Q1.

Vedanta Iron & Steel (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)

Net profit at Rs 122 crore versus loss of Rs 1,913 crore.

Revenue down 5% to Rs 3,612 crore versus Rs 3,803 crore.

Ebitda down 7% to Rs 458 crore versus Rs 493 crore (YoY).

Margin at 12.7% versus 13% (YoY).

One-time loss of Rs 1,512 crore in Q4 FY26.

Vedanta Power (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Net loss at Rs 423 crore versus profit of Rs 88 crore.

Revenue up 31.3% to Rs 2,607 crore versus Rs 1,986 crore.

Ebitda down 30.2% to Rs 291 crore versus Rs 417 crore.

Margin at 11.2% versus 21%.

One-time loss of Rs 487 crore in Q1.

Dabur (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 15% to Rs 591 crore versus Rs 514 crore.

Revenue up 10.5% to Rs 3,764 crore versus Rs 3,405 crore.

Ebitda up 10.9% to Rs 741 crore versus Rs 668 crore.

Margin at 19.7% versus 19.6%.

Volume growth at 5%.

International business grew 15% in INR terms.

Home and personal care business grew 12.3%.

Food and beverage business grew 7.2%.

Healthcare business grew 5.5%.

Waaree Energies (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 14% to Rs 850 crore versus Rs 745 crore.

Revenue up 79% to Rs 7,932 crore versus Rs 4,426 crore.

Ebitda up 44% to Rs 1,440 crore versus Rs 997 crore.

Margin at 18.2% versus 22.5%.

Eicher Motors (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 21.4% to Rs 1,463 crore versus Rs 1,205 crore.

Revenue up 31.5% to Rs 6,632 crore versus Rs 5,042 crore.

Ebitda up 32.2% to Rs 1,590 crore versus Rs 1,203 crore.

Margin at 24% versus 23.9%.

Approved investment of Rs 1,225 crore for greenfield expansion in Andhra Pradesh.

IPO Listing

Xtranet Technologies: Company provides enterprise applications, managed IT services and digital transformation platforms. Issue price band set at Rs 120 to Rs 127 per share. Shares list on July 30.

INDO-MIM: Company manufactures complex metal components using metal injection moulding. Issue price band set at Rs 461 to Rs 485 per share. Shares list on July 30.

Lohia Corp: Company manufactures machinery and production lines for woven plastic packaging and technical textiles. Issue price band set at Rs 404 to Rs 425 per share. Shares list on July 30.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.