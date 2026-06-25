Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Steel, LIC, HCLTech, IRFC, Raymond & More

Shares of Tata Steel, LIC, HCLTech, IRFC and Raymond will attract investor attention on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Stocks To Watch

Tata Steel : In a major move to fortify its overseas balance sheet, the steel giant has infused Rs 1,625 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary, T Steel Holding Pte (TSHP). The company acquired 199 crore shares at $0.086 per share. This capital injection is likely aimed at restructuring offshore debt and supporting the ongoing decarbonization transition at its European facilities.

: In a major move to fortify its overseas balance sheet, the steel giant has infused Rs 1,625 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary, T Steel Holding Pte (TSHP). The company acquired 199 crore shares at $0.086 per share. This capital injection is likely aimed at restructuring offshore debt and supporting the ongoing decarbonization transition at its European facilities. LIC : The state-owned life insurance behemoth announced the unexpected resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Sunil Agarwal. Agarwal is stepping down to pursue better prospects, and his cessation will take effect from July 14, 2026.

: The state-owned life insurance behemoth announced the unexpected resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Sunil Agarwal. Agarwal is stepping down to pursue better prospects, and his cessation will take effect from July 14, 2026. Embassy Developments : The real estate developer has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government. The pact entails a heavy capital investment of Rs 1,500 crore to develop premium real estate projects in the high-growth Lucknow corridor.

: The real estate developer has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government. The pact entails a heavy capital investment of Rs 1,500 crore to develop premium real estate projects in the high-growth Lucknow corridor. HCLTech : The IT services major announced a string of strategic partnerships: It tied up with global aviation fuel and diesel producer Neste for AI-led operational efficiency solutions; partnered with Nokia to provide specialized rApps for Nokia's Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio; and signed an MoU with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to build technological sports opportunities.

: The IT services major announced a string of strategic partnerships: It tied up with global aviation fuel and diesel producer Neste for AI-led operational efficiency solutions; partnered with Nokia to provide specialized rApps for Nokia's Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio; and signed an MoU with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to build technological sports opportunities. IRFC: The government has decided to formally exercise its green-shoe oversubscription option to sell an additional 1% stake in the ongoing Offer for Sale (OFS) of the state-run railway financier.

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Raymond : The company formally clarified that media reports suggesting an imminent buyout of the German aerospace components firm Deharde are speculative. However, management noted that up to Rs 330.88 crore of the funds raised via its preferential issue have been strategically earmarked for potential future M&A activities.

: The company formally clarified that media reports suggesting an imminent buyout of the German aerospace components firm Deharde are speculative. However, management noted that up to Rs 330.88 crore of the funds raised via its preferential issue have been strategically earmarked for potential future M&A activities. CreditAccess Grameen : The microfinance lender's board approved the formal allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 325 crore on a private placement basis to reinforce its loan book liquidity.

: The microfinance lender's board approved the formal allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 325 crore on a private placement basis to reinforce its loan book liquidity. Oberoi Realty : Clarified that recent reports of it receiving RERA approval for a 14.8-acre project in Gurgaon reflect only a procedural milestone - the project has been registered on the portal, but the final physical certificate and registration number are yet to be formally issued.

: Clarified that recent reports of it receiving RERA approval for a 14.8-acre project in Gurgaon reflect only a procedural milestone - the project has been registered on the portal, but the final physical certificate and registration number are yet to be formally issued. Cipla: The pharma major has scheduled its board meeting for July 23 to consider and approve its first quarter of fiscal year 2027 financial results.

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