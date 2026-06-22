Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Bharat Forge, Chennai Petroleum Corp., Lloyds Enterprises & More

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to be in focus during the trading session on Monday.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Bharat Forge, Chennai Petroleum Corp., Lloyds Enterprises & More
Photo Source: Freepik

Shares of Reliance Industries, Bharat Forge, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Lloyds Enterprises  will attract investor attention on Monday. 

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours: 

Stocks To Watch

  • BCL Industries: The company reports a major fire incident at its Bathinda distillery involving an ethanol tanker, with no injuries reported; fire remains under control and impact is being assessed.
  • Lloyds Enterprises The company will acquire a 17.98% stake in Steel Infra Solutions for Rs. 1,073 crore.
  • Kirloskar Oil Engines The company secures a significant order from HyperNext for large-scale data center infrastructure.
  • Wipro The company completes acquisition of an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services.
  • Amber Enterprises Il Jin Electronics will acquire a 37.5% stake in the company's arm Ascent for Rs. 328 crore.
  • Goodluck India The company receives a Rs. 255 crore order for long-range empty shells.

ALSO READ: SEBI Board Meeting: Key Reforms Across Buybacks, MFs, AIFs And Investor Protection

  • Bharat Forge The company signs a Rs. 425 crore contract with the Defence Ministry to supply gas turbine generators to the Indian Navy.
  • Karur Vysya Bank The bank hikes MCLR by 10 basis points across tenures.
  • Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences The company's QIP issue closes with allocation of 1.9 crore shares at Rs. 755 per share.
  • Black Box:  Approval for raising of funds by issuance of securities upto Rs. 2,500 Crores
  • Reliance Industries: Proposed IPO of Jio Platform to the exchanges for approval
  • Chennai Petroleum Corporation: The government grants Navratna status to the company.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Explosion Rocks Qatar's Ras Laffan Gas Facility; 54 Injured, 18 Missing

Explosion Rocks Qatar's Ras Laffan Gas Facility; 54 Injured, 18 Missing

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source