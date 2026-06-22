Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Bharat Forge, Chennai Petroleum Corp., Lloyds Enterprises & More

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Shares of Reliance Industries, Bharat Forge, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Lloyds Enterprises will attract investor attention on Monday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
Stocks To Watch
- BCL Industries: The company reports a major fire incident at its Bathinda distillery involving an ethanol tanker, with no injuries reported; fire remains under control and impact is being assessed.
- Lloyds Enterprises The company will acquire a 17.98% stake in Steel Infra Solutions for Rs. 1,073 crore.
- Kirloskar Oil Engines The company secures a significant order from HyperNext for large-scale data center infrastructure.
- Wipro The company completes acquisition of an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services.
- Amber Enterprises Il Jin Electronics will acquire a 37.5% stake in the company's arm Ascent for Rs. 328 crore.
- Goodluck India The company receives a Rs. 255 crore order for long-range empty shells.
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- Bharat Forge The company signs a Rs. 425 crore contract with the Defence Ministry to supply gas turbine generators to the Indian Navy.
- Karur Vysya Bank The bank hikes MCLR by 10 basis points across tenures.
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences The company's QIP issue closes with allocation of 1.9 crore shares at Rs. 755 per share.
- Black Box: Approval for raising of funds by issuance of securities upto Rs. 2,500 Crores
- Reliance Industries: Proposed IPO of Jio Platform to the exchanges for approval
- Chennai Petroleum Corporation: The government grants Navratna status to the company.
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