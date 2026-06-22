Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Bharat Forge, Chennai Petroleum Corp., Lloyds Enterprises & More

Shares of Reliance Industries, Bharat Forge, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Lloyds Enterprises will attract investor attention on Monday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Stocks To Watch

BCL Industries: The company reports a major fire incident at its Bathinda distillery involving an ethanol tanker, with no injuries reported; fire remains under control and impact is being assessed.

The company reports a major fire incident at its Bathinda distillery involving an ethanol tanker, with no injuries reported; fire remains under control and impact is being assessed. Lloyds Enterprises The company will acquire a 17.98% stake in Steel Infra Solutions for Rs. 1,073 crore.

The company will acquire a 17.98% stake in Steel Infra Solutions for Rs. 1,073 crore. Kirloskar Oil Engines The company secures a significant order from HyperNext for large-scale data center infrastructure.

The company secures a significant order from HyperNext for large-scale data center infrastructure. Wipro The company completes acquisition of an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services.

The company completes acquisition of an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services. Amber Enterprises Il Jin Electronics will acquire a 37.5% stake in the company's arm Ascent for Rs. 328 crore.

Il Jin Electronics will acquire a 37.5% stake in the company's arm Ascent for Rs. 328 crore. Goodluck India The company receives a Rs. 255 crore order for long-range empty shells.

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Bharat Forge The company signs a Rs. 425 crore contract with the Defence Ministry to supply gas turbine generators to the Indian Navy.

The company signs a Rs. 425 crore contract with the Defence Ministry to supply gas turbine generators to the Indian Navy. Karur Vysya Bank The bank hikes MCLR by 10 basis points across tenures.

The bank hikes MCLR by 10 basis points across tenures. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences The company's QIP issue closes with allocation of 1.9 crore shares at Rs. 755 per share.

The company's QIP issue closes with allocation of 1.9 crore shares at Rs. 755 per share. Black Box: Approval for raising of funds by issuance of securities upto Rs. 2,500 Crores

Approval for raising of funds by issuance of securities upto Rs. 2,500 Crores Reliance Industries: Proposed IPO of Jio Platform to the exchanges for approval

Proposed IPO of Jio Platform to the exchanges for approval Chennai Petroleum Corporation: The government grants Navratna status to the company.

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