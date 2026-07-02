Stocks To Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, NMDC, Hero MotoCorp, Ola Electric, FirstCry, Coal India & More

Shares of Maruti Suzuki, NMDC, Hero MotoCorp, Ola Electric, Brainbees Solution and Coal India will attract investor attention on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Stocks To Watch

JTL Industries: The company delivered strong sales volume growth of 18% YoY, rising from 1,08,406 MT in Q1 FY26 to 1,18,513 MT in Q1 FY27. Management highlighted that robust demand and enhanced capacity utilization at its Mangaon facility were key growth drivers, while a strategic focus on product mix and operational efficiencies sustained strong sales momentum.

The company delivered strong sales volume growth of 18% YoY, rising from 1,08,406 MT in Q1 FY26 to 1,18,513 MT in Q1 FY27. Management highlighted that robust demand and enhanced capacity utilization at its Mangaon facility were key growth drivers, while a strategic focus on product mix and operational efficiencies sustained strong sales momentum. V2 Retail: The company achieved an impressive 58% YoY revenue growth in Q1 FY27, despite a higher base in the corresponding quarter last year. The quarter recorded a 7.5% Same-Store Sales Growth, with monthly sales per square foot reaching Rs. 886. V2 Retail aggressively expanded its footprint by opening 57 new stores and closing just one, taking its total retail space to approximately 40.7 lakh sq. ft. across 381 stores.

The company achieved an impressive 58% YoY revenue growth in Q1 FY27, despite a higher base in the corresponding quarter last year. The quarter recorded a 7.5% Same-Store Sales Growth, with monthly sales per square foot reaching Rs. 886. V2 Retail aggressively expanded its footprint by opening 57 new stores and closing just one, taking its total retail space to approximately 40.7 lakh sq. ft. across 381 stores. NMDC: Driven by strong performance at its Chhattisgarh Plant, the state-owned miner recorded a massive 44% YoY surge in monthly production for June, climbing from 3.57 MT to 5.15 MT. Sales for the month also demonstrated stable growth, rising 11% YoY from 3.58 MT to 3.98 MT.

Driven by strong performance at its Chhattisgarh Plant, the state-owned miner recorded a massive 44% YoY surge in monthly production for June, climbing from 3.57 MT to 5.15 MT. Sales for the month also demonstrated stable growth, rising 11% YoY from 3.58 MT to 3.98 MT. V-Mart Retail: Operations for the quarter yielded a robust 23% YoY revenue jump to Rs. 1,089 crores, up from Rs. 885 crores in the previous year's corresponding quarter. The value retailer expanded its footprint by opening 15 new stores and shutting down one, bringing its total operating portfolio to 591 stores.

Operations for the quarter yielded a robust 23% YoY revenue jump to Rs. 1,089 crores, up from Rs. 885 crores in the previous year's corresponding quarter. The value retailer expanded its footprint by opening 15 new stores and shutting down one, bringing its total operating portfolio to 591 stores. Force Motors: The monthly sales report highlighted strong automotive demand, with domestic vehicle sales surging 26.63% YoY from 2,801 to 3,547 units. Vehicle export volumes also witnessed a substantial 76.14% jump from 21 to 88 units, culminating in a 23.50% growth in overall total sales for the company.

The monthly sales report highlighted strong automotive demand, with domestic vehicle sales surging 26.63% YoY from 2,801 to 3,547 units. Vehicle export volumes also witnessed a substantial 76.14% jump from 21 to 88 units, culminating in a 23.50% growth in overall total sales for the company. Maruti Suzuki India: The automotive giant reported a substantial 39.57% YoY growth in total vehicle manufacturing for June. Total production volumes climbed significantly to 1.78 lakh units compared to 1.27 lakh units manufactured in June last year.

The automotive giant reported a substantial 39.57% YoY growth in total vehicle manufacturing for June. Total production volumes climbed significantly to 1.78 lakh units compared to 1.27 lakh units manufactured in June last year. South Indian Bank: Kickstarting Q1 FY27 on a strong note, the private lender reported a 17.0% YoY growth in Gross Advances to Rs. 1,04,366 crore. Total Deposits increased 11.4% YoY to Rs. 1,25,786 crore, while CASA deposits rose 14.6% YoY to Rs. 41,493 crore, effectively improving the bank's CASA ratio by 93 bps YoY to 32.99%.

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Canara Bank: In its June operational update, the lender reported an 11.7% YoY growth in Global Deposits to Rs. 16.13 lakh crore, with Domestic Deposits making up Rs. 14.73 lakh crore. Global Advances surged 18.0% YoY to Rs. 12.93 lakh crore (Domestic Advances at Rs. 12.07 lakh crore), heavily supported by a 21.3% YoY expansion in Domestic RAM Advances to Rs. 7.65 lakh crore.

In its June operational update, the lender reported an 11.7% YoY growth in Global Deposits to Rs. 16.13 lakh crore, with Domestic Deposits making up Rs. 14.73 lakh crore. Global Advances surged 18.0% YoY to Rs. 12.93 lakh crore (Domestic Advances at Rs. 12.07 lakh crore), heavily supported by a 21.3% YoY expansion in Domestic RAM Advances to Rs. 7.65 lakh crore. Ola Electric: Leveraging positive consumer momentum in the EV space, the company announced that it registered 43,719 vehicles in Q1 FY27 based on official VAHAN data, nearly doubling its volumes from the 22,252 vehicles registered in Q4 FY26.

Leveraging positive consumer momentum in the EV space, the company announced that it registered 43,719 vehicles in Q1 FY27 based on official VAHAN data, nearly doubling its volumes from the 22,252 vehicles registered in Q4 FY26. Coal India: The PSU major has secured a major green energy mandate to set up a 600 MW solar plant at the Jalaun Solar Park in Uttar Pradesh. The project carries an estimated cost of Rs. 2,831.11 crore and is slated for completion within 18 months of signing the PPA.

The PSU major has secured a major green energy mandate to set up a 600 MW solar plant at the Jalaun Solar Park in Uttar Pradesh. The project carries an estimated cost of Rs. 2,831.11 crore and is slated for completion within 18 months of signing the PPA. Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler giant announced a massive investment layout exceeding Rs. 3,200 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The plan features a Rs. 750 crore Tirupati Global Parts Centre and is projected to generate over 4,000 regional jobs.

The two-wheeler giant announced a massive investment layout exceeding Rs. 3,200 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The plan features a Rs. 750 crore Tirupati Global Parts Centre and is projected to generate over 4,000 regional jobs. Brainbees Solutions: The FirstCry parent company has approved participating in the proposed IPO of its subsidiary, Swara Baby Products, via an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs. 300 crore. Swara Baby will continue to remain a subsidiary post-listing.

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