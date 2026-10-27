Stocks To Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Tata Consumer, HCLTech, Waaree Energies, And More

Shares of Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Tata Consumer, HCLTech, Waaree Energies, Cipla, Raymond, and more will be in focus on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings & Updates

Sumitomo Chemical Q2 (Cons, YoY)

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Revenue down 2.5% to Rs 907 crore vs Rs 930 crore

EBITDA down 15% to Rs 185 crore vs Rs 218 crore

EBITDA margin at 20.4% vs 23.4%

Net profit down 11.8% to Rs 157 crore vs Rs 178 crore

Dalmia Bharat Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 4.3% to Rs 3,563 crore vs Rs 3,417 crore

EBITDA down 29.2% to Rs 493 crore vs Rs 696 crore

EBITDA margin at 13.8% vs 20.4%

Net loss at Rs 207 crore vs profit of Rs 236 crore

One-time loss of Rs 339 crore in Q2

Tax credit at Rs 85 crore vs expense of Rs 79 crore

Other income at Rs 46 crore vs Rs 66 crore

To pay interim dividend of Rs 4 per share; record date Oct. 30

Paramount Communications Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 30.8% to Rs 560 crore vs Rs 428 crore

EBITDA at Rs 40.3 crore vs Rs 6 crore

EBITDA margin at 7.2% vs 1.4%

Net profit up 82% to Rs 24.2 crore vs Rs 13.3 crore

Aequs Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 45% to Rs 409 crore vs Rs 282 crore

EBITDA down 51.7% to Rs 14 crore vs Rs 29 crore

EBITDA margin at 3.4% vs 10.3%

Net loss at Rs 52.4 crore vs loss of Rs 20.6 crore

Sona BLW Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 35% to Rs 1,536 crore vs Rs 1,138 crore

EBITDA up 21.9% to Rs 346 crore vs Rs 284 crore

EBITDA margin at 22.5% vs 24.9%, down 241 bps

Net profit up 29.4% to Rs 223 crore vs Rs 173 crore

Net order book at Rs 25,100 crore as of Q2

REC Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Total income down 1% to Rs 15,010 crore vs Rs 15,162 crore

Net profit down 21.2% to Rs 3,478 crore vs Rs 4,415 crore

Tata Consumer Q2 (Cons, YoY)