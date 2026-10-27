Stocks To Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Tata Consumer, HCLTech, Waaree Energies, And More

Shares of Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Tata Consumer, HCLTech, Waaree Energies, Cipla, Raymond, and more will be in focus on Tuesday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Earnings & Updates
Sumitomo Chemical Q2 (Cons, YoY)
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- Revenue down 2.5% to Rs 907 crore vs Rs 930 crore
- EBITDA down 15% to Rs 185 crore vs Rs 218 crore
- EBITDA margin at 20.4% vs 23.4%
- Net profit down 11.8% to Rs 157 crore vs Rs 178 crore
Dalmia Bharat Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Revenue up 4.3% to Rs 3,563 crore vs Rs 3,417 crore
- EBITDA down 29.2% to Rs 493 crore vs Rs 696 crore
- EBITDA margin at 13.8% vs 20.4%
- Net loss at Rs 207 crore vs profit of Rs 236 crore
- One-time loss of Rs 339 crore in Q2
- Tax credit at Rs 85 crore vs expense of Rs 79 crore
- Other income at Rs 46 crore vs Rs 66 crore
- To pay interim dividend of Rs 4 per share; record date Oct. 30
Paramount Communications Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Revenue up 30.8% to Rs 560 crore vs Rs 428 crore
- EBITDA at Rs 40.3 crore vs Rs 6 crore
- EBITDA margin at 7.2% vs 1.4%
- Net profit up 82% to Rs 24.2 crore vs Rs 13.3 crore
Aequs Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Revenue up 45% to Rs 409 crore vs Rs 282 crore
- EBITDA down 51.7% to Rs 14 crore vs Rs 29 crore
- EBITDA margin at 3.4% vs 10.3%
- Net loss at Rs 52.4 crore vs loss of Rs 20.6 crore
Sona BLW Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Revenue up 35% to Rs 1,536 crore vs Rs 1,138 crore
- EBITDA up 21.9% to Rs 346 crore vs Rs 284 crore
- EBITDA margin at 22.5% vs 24.9%, down 241 bps
- Net profit up 29.4% to Rs 223 crore vs Rs 173 crore
- Net order book at Rs 25,100 crore as of Q2
REC Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Total income down 1% to Rs 15,010 crore vs Rs 15,162 crore
- Net profit down 21.2% to Rs 3,478 crore vs Rs 4,415 crore
Tata Consumer Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Revenue up 14% to Rs 5,661 crore vs Rs 4,966 crore
- EBITDA up 19.7% to Rs 804 crore vs Rs 671 crore
- EBITDA margin at 14.2% vs 13.5%
- Net profit up 16.2% to Rs 469 crore vs Rs 404 crore
- Segment Performance
- India business revenue up 17% to Rs 3,666 crore
- India business EBIT up 14% to Rs 409 crore
- International business revenue up 6% to Rs 1,370 crore
- International business EBIT up 23% to Rs 182 crore
- Other Updates
- India branded business underlying volume growth at 11%
- Salt revenue grew 15% during the quarter
- India tea volume remained flat amid subdued demand
- Tata Sampann recorded 57% revenue growth in Q2
- Continued heatwave impacted UK revenue
- Starbucks revenue at a multi-quarter high on strong same-store sales growth
- Net profit up 4.6% to Rs 299 crore vs Rs 286 crore
- NII up 13% to Rs 707 crore vs Rs 626 crore
- Loan growth at 14% YoY
- Pre-provisioning operating profit up 1% to Rs 439 crore
- Net interest margin at 19.9% vs 19.8%
- Disbursements up 74% to Rs 2,078 crore
- Gross NPA unchanged at 3.5% QoQ
- Revenue down 2.7% to Rs 72 crore vs Rs 74 crore
- Net loss at Rs 37.4 crore vs loss of Rs 24.4 crore
- Revenue up 9.5% to Rs 138 crore vs Rs 126 crore
- EBITDA up 29.1% to Rs 47.9 crore vs Rs 37.1 crore
- EBITDA margin at 34.7% vs 29.4%
- Net profit at Rs 19.9 crore vs Rs 9.1 crore
- Revenue up 21.6% to Rs 3,977 crore vs Rs 3,271 crore
- EBITDA down 5.7% to Rs 292 crore vs Rs 309 crore
- EBITDA margin at 7.3% vs 9.4%
- Net profit down 33.5% to Rs 105 crore vs Rs 158 crore
- Other income at Rs 27 crore vs Rs 99 crore
- Tax expense at Rs 47.8 crore vs Rs 87.1 crore
- To pay interim dividend of Rs 4 per share
- Total income up 10.4% to Rs 737 crore vs Rs 667 crore
- Net profit up 10.7% to Rs 182 crore vs Rs 164 crore
- Revenue up 13.5% to Rs 219 crore vs Rs 193 crore
- EBITDA up 37.3% to Rs 43 crore vs Rs 31 crore
- EBITDA margin at 19.4% vs 16.1%, up 337 bps
- Net profit up 27.4% to Rs 26 crore vs Rs 20 crore
- Revenue down 3% to Rs 128 crore vs Rs 132 crore
- EBITDA down 14.4% to Rs 22.7 crore vs Rs 26.5 crore
- EBITDA margin at 17.7% vs 20.1%
- Net profit down 27% to Rs 15.7 crore vs Rs 21.5 crore
- Revenue up 8.2% to Rs 2,648 crore vs Rs 2,448 crore
- EBITDA up 33% to Rs 270 crore vs Rs 203 crore
- EBITDA margin at 10.2% vs 8.3%
- Net profit up 2.7% to Rs 226 crore vs Rs 220 crore
- Other Updates
- To invest Rs 500 crore in its arm Paytm Cloud Technologies
- To invest Rs 500 crore in its Singapore arm
- Sees payments processing margin rising by 2.5 bps
- Expects outcome to stabilise in 2–3 quarters of UPI MDR implementation
Antelopus Selan Q2 (YoY)
- Revenue at Rs 119 crore vs Rs 55.1 crore
- EBITDA at Rs 82 crore vs Rs 29.4 crore
- EBITDA margin at 68.8% vs 53.4%
- Net profit at Rs 57.3 crore vs Rs 11.8 crore
Leap India Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Revenue up 17.9% to Rs 211 crore vs Rs 179 crore
- EBITDA up 16.4% to Rs 105 crore vs Rs 90.3 crore
- EBITDA margin at 49.8% vs 50.4%
- Net profit up 61.8% to Rs 17.8 crore vs Rs 11 crore
- Other income at Rs 4.7 crore vs outgo of Rs 2.5 crore
- Tax expense at Rs 6 crore vs Rs 4 crore
Nazara Technologies Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Revenue up 52.7% to Rs 803 crore vs Rs 526 crore
- EBITDA up 88.6% to Rs 112 crore vs Rs 59.6 crore
- EBITDA margin at 14% vs 11.3%
- Net profit at Rs 36.3 crore vs loss of Rs 29.4 crore
- Other income at Rs 13.7 crore vs Rs 1,105 crore
- Q2 FY26 had a one-time loss of Rs 915 crore
Aegis Logistics Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Revenue down 3.5% to Rs 2,213 crore vs Rs 2,294 crore
- EBITDA up 49.4% to Rs 434 crore vs Rs 291 crore
- EBITDA margin at 19.6% vs 12.7%
- Net profit up 45.1% to Rs 261 crore vs Rs 180 crore
KFin Technologies Q2 (Cons, QoQ)
- Revenue up 12.7% to Rs 402 crore vs Rs 357 crore
- EBITDA up 32% to Rs 161 crore vs Rs 122 crore
- EBITDA margin at 40.1% vs 34.2%
- Net profit up 33.4% to Rs 100 crore vs Rs 75.2 crore
Sunteck Realty Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Revenue up 27.1% to Rs 321 crore vs Rs 252 crore
- EBITDA up 12.8% to Rs 88.4 crore vs Rs 78.4 crore
- EBITDA margin at 27.6% vs 31.1%
- Net profit up 18.8% to Rs 58.3 crore vs Rs 49 crore
WeWork India Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Revenue up 33.6% to Rs 768 crore vs Rs 575 crore
- EBITDA up 28.9% to Rs 490 crore vs Rs 380 crore
- EBITDA margin at 63.8% vs 66.1%
- Net profit at Rs 20.3 crore vs Rs 6.3 crore
- To set up a 10 MWp captive solar power plant
Earnings In Focus Tomorrow
Allied Blenders and Distillers, ACC, Acutaas Chemicals, AWL Agri Business, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Bijlee, Capri Global Capital, Cipla, Concord Biotech, FDC, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Gravita India, Home First Finance Company India, Honeywell Automation India, Huhtamaki India, IFB Industries, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indoco Remedies, Indus Towers, JSW Cement, JSW Infrastructure, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kirloskar Brothers, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Larsen & Toubro, LT Foods, Maruti Suzuki India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Medplus Health Services, Max Financial Services, Morepen Laboratories, NIIT, Onesource Specialty Pharma, PTC India Financial Services, PG Electroplast, Piramal Pharma, Quick Heal Technologies, Radico Khaitan, Raymond, Raymond Realty, Route Mobile, Steel Authority of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, Schaeffler India, SG Mart, Siyaram Silk Mills, Sky Gold And Diamonds, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Syngene International, Tanla Platforms, Tata Capital, Tata Steel, Transport Corporation of India, United Breweries, Vardhman Special Steels, Waaree Energies
Stocks in News
- Blue Dart - Launches International Parcel Connect
- Raymond Realty - Arm to raise Rs 210 crore from ICICI Prudential Real Estate Development Fund
- IDBI Bank - ICRA places long-term ratings on watch; CD programme rating remains at [ICRA]A1+
- HCLTech - Completes acquisition of 100% stake in robotic process automation
- Persistent Systems - QIP issue closes today; to allot 76.83 lakh shares at Rs 5,550/share
- UltraTech Cement - Targets grey cement capacity of 242.9 MTPA by FY28 vs 210.1 MTPA currently; expansion pipeline to increase presence to 82 locations by FY28; targets 85% green power mix by FY30 and Scope 1 carbon emission intensity of 462 kg CO2 per tonne of cement by FY32
- Samvardhana Motherson - NCLT Mumbai approves composite scheme of arrangement among Samvardhana Motherson International and its wholly owned subsidiaries: Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions, Samvardhana Motherson Auto System and Motherson Machinery and Automations
- IRCON International - Faces GST notice of Rs 72.41 crore; High Court directs filings and stays order until next hearing
- Indegene - Incorporates Portugal-based step-down subsidiary on October 23, 2026, to establish presence in the country
- CG Power - Subsidiary GGT receives RDSO approval on October 26, 2026, for Rs 433 crore Kavach 4.0 order
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Five-Star Business Finance Q2 (YoY)
Astec Lifesciences Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Brigade Hotel Q2 (Cons, YoY)
DCM Shriram Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Aavas Financiers Q2 (YoY)
Venus Remedies Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Shanthi Gears Q2 (YoY)
Paytm Q2 (Cons, QoQ)