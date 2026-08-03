Stocks To Watch Today: ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Persistent Systems, Thomas Cook, NCC

Shares of ITC Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., NCC Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., will catch investors' attention on Monday. Here are some of the notable announcements and key earnings that came post Friday's market hours:

Stocks In News

NCC: Secured three orders worth Rs 1,052.71 crore in July, including Rs 590.38 crore in the Buildings Division and Rs 462.33 crore in the Water Division.

Maruti Suzuki: The board approved four compressed biogas (CBG) projects worth Rs 561 crore.

JSW Steel: Moody's assigned a Baa3 rating with a stable outlook. Net debt declined to Rs 46,157 crore.

Lupin: Received U.S. FDA approval for Diazepam Injection USP. The product has estimated annual U.S. sales of $77.9 million.

ONGC: Received 71.57 lakh shares each in Bharat Ethane One IFSC and Bharat Ethane Two IFSC, maintaining a 50% stake in both joint ventures.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): Received fresh orders worth Rs 847 crore since July 13.

Zee Entertainment: Shareholders approved the issue of 24.95 crore promoter warrants at Rs 126 each, enabling a capital infusion of Rs 3,143.5 crore. They also approved the grant of 3.74 crore ESOPs.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo will conclude its wide-body damp lease arrangement with Norse Atlantic Airways on Oct. 25, 2026, while reaffirming its long-term international expansion strategy.

Earnings In Focus

Computer Age Management Services

Escorts Kubota

Great Eastern Shipping Company

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

JM Financial

Kansai Nerolac Paints

KEI Industries

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty

NOCIL

Sanathan Textiles

Stove Kraft

Thomas Cook (India)

Earnings Post Market Hours

Urban Company Q1 (Consolidated)

The company reported a net loss of Rs 92 crore versus a profit of Rs 7 crore YoY.

Revenue rose 43.9% to Rs 528 crore versus Rs 367 crore YoY.

Ebitda loss widened to Rs 92.7 crore versus a loss of Rs 4.8 crore YoY.

Aadhar Housing Finance Q1

Net profit rose 19% to Rs 282 crore versus Rs 237 crore YoY.

Total income increased 17.1% to Rs 997 crore versus Rs 851 crore YoY.

ITC Q1 (Consolidated)

Net revenue declined 14.4% to Rs 16,908 crore versus Rs 19,761 crore YoY.

Ebitda fell 27.9% to Rs 4,514 crore versus Rs 6,261 crore YoY.

Net profit declined 27.1% to Rs 3,579 crore versus Rs 4,911 crore YoY.

Ebitda margin stood at 26.7% versus 31.7% YoY.

Agri business revenue declined 17% to Rs 8,082 crore YoY.

Total FMCG business revenue rose 53% to Rs 21,866 crore YoY.

Cigarette revenue increased 81% to Rs 15,383 crore YoY.

Maruti Suzuki Q1

Cost of materials increased 46% to Rs 32,000 crore YoY.

Net profit declined 10.8% to Rs 3,352 crore versus Rs 3,758 crore YoY.

Revenue rose 35.9% to Rs 52,456 crore versus Rs 38,593 crore YoY.

Ebitda fell 14.5% to Rs 4,312 crore versus Rs 5,043 crore YoY.

Ebitda margin stood at 8.2% versus 13.1% YoY.

Persistent Systems Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Net profit down 8.7% to Rs 483 crore from Rs 529 crore

Revenue up 6.1% to Rs 4,303 crore from Rs 4,056 crore

Ebit down 11.8% to Rs 582 crore from Rs 659 crore

Margin down 280 basis points to 13.5% from 16.3%

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