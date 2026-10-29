Stocks To Watch Today: IndiGo, Suzlon Energy, Trent, Coal India, Meesho Among Others

Several market-moving developments are expected to keep investors busy on Thursday, with InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo), Suzlon Energy Ltd., Trent Ltd., Coal India Ltd. and Meesho Ltd. likely to remain in focus.

Investors will track a mix of quarterly earnings, corporate announcements, fundraising plans and business updates, while stock-specific action is also expected in companies.

Here are the notable corporate announcements and earnings that came after Wednesday's market hours:

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Earnings Post Market Hours

Goodluck India (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit down 23.4% to Rs 49 crore versus Rs 64 crore.

Revenue up 5.9% to Rs 1,363 crore versus Rs 1,287 crore.

Ebitda down 13.4% to Rs 116 crore versus Rs 134 crore.

Margin at 8.5% versus 10.4%.

Approved aerospace components as a new line of business.

VST Industries (Q2, YoY)

Net profit down 30.5% to Rs 41 crore versus Rs 59 crore.

Revenue down 28.3% to Rs 241 crore versus Rs 336 crore.

Ebitda down 44.9% to Rs 43 crore versus Rs 78 crore.

Margin at 17.8% versus 23.2%.

PNC Infratech (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit down 46.8% to Rs 115 crore versus Rs 216 crore.

Revenue up 17.2% to Rs 1,322 crore versus Rs 1,128 crore.

Ebitda up 9.9% to Rs 278 crore versus Rs 253 crore.

Margin at 21% versus 22.4%.

Satin Creditcare Network (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 53 crore.

Total income up 18.3% to Rs 929 crore versus Rs 785 crore.

Bandhan Bank (Q2, YoY)

Net profit at Rs 622 crore versus Rs 112 crore.

NII up 14% to Rs 2,961 crore versus Rs 2,589 crore.

Gross NPA at 3.11% versus 3.15% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.92% versus 0.93% (QoQ).

Provisions at Rs 718 crore versus Rs 1,153 crore. (YoY)

Provisions at Rs 718 crore versus Rs 683 crore. (QoQ)

Force Motors (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit down 16.2% to Rs 294 crore versus Rs 351 crore.

Revenue up 40.6% to Rs 2,925 crore versus Rs 2,081 crore.

Ebitda up 19.8% to Rs 434 crore versus Rs 362 crore.

Margin at 14.8% versus 17.4%.

Sudeep Pharma (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 12.7% to Rs 51.5 crore versus Rs 45.7 crore.

Revenue up 20.9% to Rs 197 crore versus Rs 163 crore.

Ebitda up 30.5% to Rs 73.2 crore versus Rs 56.1 crore.

Margin at 37.2% versus 34.4%.

PNB Housing Finance (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 6% to Rs 617 crore versus Rs 582 crore.

Total income up 13.7% to Rs 2,424 crore versus Rs 2,131 crore.

Embassy Office Parks REIT (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit at Rs 831 crore versus Rs 232 crore.

Revenue up 15.9% to Rs 1,303 crore versus Rs 1,124 crore.

Birlasoft (Q2, Consolidated QoQ)

Net profit down 0.6% to Rs 160 crore versus Rs 161 crore.

Revenue up 2.7% to Rs 1,416 crore versus Rs 1,379 crore.

EBIT down 6.7% to Rs 190 crore versus Rs 203 crore.

EBIT margin at 13.4% versus 14.7%.

Board declared interim dividend of Rs 3/share.

Meesho (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net loss at Rs 132 crore versus loss of Rs 411 crore.

Revenue up 34.4% to Rs 4,132 crore versus Rs 3,074 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs 229 crore versus loss of Rs 456 crore.

Gokul Agro Resources (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 45.5% to Rs 147 crore versus Rs 101 crore.

Revenue up 12.7% to Rs 7,481 crore versus Rs 6,638 crore.

Ebitda up 42.6% to Rs 265 crore versus Rs 186 crore.

Margin at 3.5% versus 2.8%.

Arkade Developers (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit down 45.7% to Rs 25 crore versus Rs 46 crore.

Revenue down 45.1% to Rs 145 crore versus Rs 264 crore.

Ebitda down 45.9% to Rs 34.5 crore versus Rs 63.8 crore.

Margin at 23.8% versus 24.2%.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 33.7% to Rs 115 crore versus Rs 86 crore.

Revenue up 45.7% to Rs 1,409 crore versus Rs 967 crore.

Ebitda up 39% to Rs 164 crore versus Rs 118 crore.

Margin at 11.6% versus 12.2%.

Aeroflex Industries (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit at Rs 36.6 crore versus Rs 14.2 crore.

Revenue up 86.5% to Rs 207 crore versus Rs 111 crore.

Ebitda up 90.1% to Rs 50 crore versus Rs 26.3 crore.

Margin at 24.2% versus 23.7%.

Re-designated Drashti Bhil as CFO from Nov. 28.

United Spirits (Q2, YoY)

Net profit down 2.1% to Rs 462 crore versus Rs 472 crore.

Revenue up 2.8% to Rs 3,258 crore versus Rs 3,170 crore.

Ebitda down 4.3% to Rs 643 crore versus Rs 672 crore.

Margin at 19.7% versus 21.2%.

AGI Greenpac (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit down 11.8% to Rs 67 crore versus Rs 76 crore.

Revenue up 8.8% to Rs 655 crore versus Rs 602 crore.

Ebitda down 6% to Rs 142 crore versus Rs 151 crore.

Margin at 21.7% versus 25.1%.

IIFL Capital Services (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 51.2% to Rs 127 crore versus Rs 84 crore.

Revenue up 26.1% to Rs 690 crore versus Rs 547 crore.

Earnings In Focus

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd

Ambuja Cements Ltd

Apar Industries Ltd

Asian Paints Ltd

Black Buck Ltd

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

Blue Star Ltd

Borosil Ltd

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

CARE Ratings Ltd

Coal India Ltd

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd

Fino Payments Bank Ltd

Firstsource Solutions Ltd

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Greaves Cotton Ltd

Greenply Industries Ltd

Grindwell Norton Ltd

ICRA Ltd

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

Indegene Ltd

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd

JSW Holdings Ltd

Laurus Labs Ltd

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd

Nilkamal Ltd

NOCIL Ltd

Pine Labs Ltd

Praj Industries Ltd

RPG Life Sciences Ltd

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd

Steamhouse India Ltd

Suzlon Energy Ltd

Symphony Ltd

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd

Timken India Ltd

Trent Ltd

V-Guard Industries Ltd

Voltamp Transformers Ltd

Stocks In News

Titagarh Rail Systems: Received an additional wagon order worth Rs 1,717 crore from the Ministry of Railways. The order includes 4,955 BOXNHL wagons and takes the total contract value to Rs 10,404 crore. The additional order is scheduled to be executed by June 2027.

Fortis Healthcare: Acquired a 110-bed hospital in Bengaluru from Suguna for Rs 277 crore. The acquisition provides scope to expand capacity to 150 beds.

TVS Motor Company: Announced the demerger of its consumer finance and related business undertaking.

Meesho: Approved an investment of Rs 400 crore in subsidiary Meesho Payments through a rights issue.

Aarti Pharmalabs: Piyush Lakhani resigned as CFO effective Oct. 30. The company appointed Vibha Thakkar as CFO effective Oct. 31.

HD Fire Protect: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board rejected consent to operate for the Jalgaon expansion project.

Cochin Shipyard: Signed a deed for transfer of shares with shareholders of Conoship, Netherlands.

NPPA: Cut the maximum retail price of 543 anti-cancer medicines with effect from Nov. 9.

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